How To Deep-Clean An Espresso Machine For Fresh-Tasting Coffee

Everybody needs their morning coffee, but by comparison, espresso is the way to not just start your day, but rocket boost it. Getting an espresso machine can feel like it'll change your life — but like any other coffee apparatus, that bad boy is going to need some occasional deep-cleaning. Ultimately it'll make your morning drinks taste much better because there won't be particles of espresso scunge in them — and you won't have to worry about drinking straight mold or bacteria.

That's the biggest issue here: Coffee makers and espresso machines are perfect incubators for mold and bacteria since they're warm, damp, and dark. If you don't clean your coffee appliances regularly, you could (and probably will) wind up drinking that stuff.

You can stay ahead of all of that, though, by simply cleaning the machine regularly. The steps may seem a bit complicated, but they're ultimately well worth it. You start pretty simply: Get the grounds out of the basket and wipe it down, then attach the portafilter (that bowl-like part with the long handle that holds the basket) to the machine and run water through it. But that's just the regular daily maintenance — the deep-cleaning starts after that.