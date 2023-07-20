Clean Your Glass Stovetop With Toothpaste To Get Rid Of Pesky Burnt Food

If your current home doesn't have a glass stovetop, your next one probably will. Slowly but surely, it seems that gas stoves are becoming a thing of the past. The state of New York recently passed a budget that includes a ban on gas stoves in new buildings, and a similar federal ban has even been proposed. Fewer gas stoves mean more electric and induction cooktops, which come with their own pros and cons. For those homes built with glass stovetops, one of the biggest pains is cleaning them.

Since stovetops get extremely hot, stains tend to get seared into the surface, and you can't just wipe as you go because you must wait for the whole thing to cool off before you can tackle the task of tidying up. The dark, shiny nature of glass stovetops makes stains appear particularly prominent, creating a serious eyesore in the kitchen.

As glass stovetops become more common, a wide array of cleaning products have hit the market specifically designed to target these tricky surfaces, but one of the best has been quietly hiding in your bathroom all along. It turns out toothpaste is just as good at cleaning stovetops as it is at cleaning teeth. Simply scrub it on the stained surface (you can use a toothbrush for this part), wait 15 minutes, then wipe it off with a damp towel. That's all it takes, but you need the right kind of toothpaste.