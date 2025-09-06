Give Chicken Nuggets New Life And Turn Them Into This Italian Classic

Chicken nuggets are the perfect option for a quick meal, feeding a crowd, or satisfying picky eaters. They're crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and surprisingly easy to make at home. But if you find them a little too plain, try turning them into an Italian favorite: chicken parmesan nuggets. Chicken nuggets make the ideal crispy base for a layer of pizza sauce and mozzarella. The sweetness from the sauce and creaminess from the cheese will complement the nuggets perfectly and transform them into an impressive Italian-style dish.

To make these mini chicken parms, place your freshly cooked or frozen chicken nuggets on a lined baking tray, coating each nugget with pizza sauce, followed by a sprinkle of cheese and dried oregano or Italian herbs. Bake until the cheese is bubbling and the nuggets are crispy. These can be served on their own as an appetizer, tossed into a salad, spooned over pasta, or even added to a sandwich.