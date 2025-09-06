Give Chicken Nuggets New Life And Turn Them Into This Italian Classic
Chicken nuggets are the perfect option for a quick meal, feeding a crowd, or satisfying picky eaters. They're crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and surprisingly easy to make at home. But if you find them a little too plain, try turning them into an Italian favorite: chicken parmesan nuggets. Chicken nuggets make the ideal crispy base for a layer of pizza sauce and mozzarella. The sweetness from the sauce and creaminess from the cheese will complement the nuggets perfectly and transform them into an impressive Italian-style dish.
To make these mini chicken parms, place your freshly cooked or frozen chicken nuggets on a lined baking tray, coating each nugget with pizza sauce, followed by a sprinkle of cheese and dried oregano or Italian herbs. Bake until the cheese is bubbling and the nuggets are crispy. These can be served on their own as an appetizer, tossed into a salad, spooned over pasta, or even added to a sandwich.
Tips when making chicken parmesan nuggets
It's best to use high-quality nuggets that are flavorful and crisp up well, since they form the base of this dish. It's also important to use a tasty pizza sauce. Store-bought is fine, but go for something flavorful or add a few of your own ingredients, like a splash of red wine. When coating the nuggets, don't overload the sauce — a thin, even layer is key to adding flavor without making a soggy mess. If you want to get extra crispy nuggets and browned cheese, broil them for the last few minutes of baking.
There are plenty of ways to elevate these chicken parmesan nuggets even further. For more flavor complexity, add in a sprinkle of parmesan for a nuttier profile, or cheddar for a sharper kick. If you like extra crunch, sprinkle on some panko breadcrumbs before baking, or for additional protein, top with sliced prosciutto or salami. With just a few simple ingredients, you can transform chicken nuggets into a cheesy, irresistible Italian classic.