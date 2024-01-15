Seriously Upgrade Store-Bought Pizza Sauce With A Boozy Ingredient

Hosting pizza night is a great way to bond with friends or family. With a few tips, you can pull off high-quality pizza-making right at home. But sometimes when we're in a rush, we need to take shortcuts on certain ingredients. But not to worry. If you've found yourself grabbing a jar of store-bought pizza sauce on the way home from work, there are plenty of ways to kick that generic sauce up a notch. One is to start with using the bold flavors of red wine.

Next time you're looking for a deeper flavor profile from your store-bought pizza sauce, add a splash of red wine. Choose one that is only slightly sweet, balanced by a tannic, dry finish, which will pair nicely with tomatoes' combination of acidity and sweetness. And if you let it simmer in the sauce for a while, the flavors will meld and develop, and you'll (almost) feel like you're dining al fresco on a vineyard patio.