23 Retro Finger Foods That Should Make A Comeback
Retro food invokes a delicious sense of nostalgia, transporting us to a culinary era where comfort and simplicity reign supreme. Think classic TV dinners, gelatin salads, and casserole creations that adorn family tables. These dishes, once deemed trendy and innovative, now serve as edible time capsules, reminding us of the joy found in the simplicity of bygone flavors and the warmth of shared meals. They weren't all good, but there are a few past creations that definitely deserve a seat at the modern table.
In a fit of nostalgia, I decided to explore 23 retro recipes of finger foods that should make a comeback. With the help of old cookbooks, blog posts, and food articles, I'm here to take you on a journey in a culinary time machine to revive the classics. In this exploration of timeless taste, rediscover the charm of yesteryear's appetizers, where every bite is a nod to nostalgia, and every dish tells a story. I know you'll find something to add to your next holiday gathering or group celebration.
1. Deviled eggs
Deviled eggs hail from ancient Rome. This classic has withstood the test of time as a cherished retro finger food. Originating from deviled, a term used to describe highly seasoned or spiced dishes, these delectable bites gained true popularity in the mid-20th century.
Hard-boiled eggs are halved to create deviled eggs, and their yolks are meticulously mixed with mayonnaise, mustard, and various seasonings to create deviled eggs. The resulting creamy filling is then piped or spooned back into the egg whites, creating a delightful blend of textures and flavors.
Often garnished with paprika or chives, deviled eggs offer a harmonious balance of richness and tanginess, making them a quintessential appetizer for gatherings and a nostalgic reminder of the culinary elegance of bygone eras. Did these ever really go out of style?
2. Pigs in a blanket
Pigs in a blanket is a whimsical and comforting finger food. The term applied to appetizers featuring meat wrapped in dough, and they quickly gained popularity at parties and events.
The dish consists of cocktail sausages or hot dogs snugly wrapped in a flaky, buttery pastry, which is often puff pastry or crescent roll dough. Baked until golden brown, these miniature dogs offer a delightful contrast between the savory, juicy interior and the crisp, golden shell. Typically served with a side of mustard or ketchup for dipping, pigs in a blanket embodies the nostalgic charm of retro party fare, providing a satisfying and flavorful snack that transcends generations.
3. Cheese ball
The retro cheese ball, a social gathering staple, emerged during the mid-20th century and quickly became a symbol of festive indulgence. This classic appetizer is a delightful concoction of cream cheese, shredded cheese, and various seasonings, molded into a ball and often coated with chopped nuts or herbs. The origins of the cheese ball can be traced back to the United States, where it gained popularity at upscale cocktail parties and holiday gatherings.
The base mixture typically includes cream cheese for a velvety texture, while shredded cheese, such as cheddar or blue cheese, adds depth of flavor. The ball is then infused with ingredients like garlic, Worcestershire sauce, or herbs for an extra kick. Served with an array of crackers, bread, or sliced vegetables, the retro cheese ball embodies the spirit of communal snacking and remains a beloved, timeless treat that continues to bring people together with its rich, savory goodness.
4. Stuffed mushrooms
Next up on our retro reclamation is stuffed mushrooms, a sophisticated and savory treat that has been gracing party platters for decades. Originating from a combination of European and American culinary influences, these delectable bites showcase mushrooms as vessels for flavorful stuffing.
These funky fungi begin with selecting robust mushroom caps, often cremini or button mushrooms, which are then hollowed out to create a perfect pocket for the filling. The stuffing typically comprises a harmonious blend of breadcrumbs, herbs, garlic, and grated cheese, bound together with butter or olive oil.
Some variations may include sausage, crab, or spinach, adding a rich depth of flavor. After being generously filled, the mushrooms are baked to perfection, resulting in a delightful combination of earthy mushroom goodness and a flavorful, crispy topping.
5. Jell-O salad
The colorful and quirky Jell-O salad rose to culinary prominence in the mid-20th century, capturing the hearts and taste buds of families across America. Originating from a fusion of sweet gelatin and fruits from a 1904 cookbook recipe, this retro creation was often presented as a refreshing and visually appealing side dish. The trend gained momentum with the introduction of Jell-O brand gelatin in the early 1900s.
To craft a classic Jell-O salad, flavored gelatin is dissolved in hot water and then combined with an assortment of ingredients such as canned fruit, marshmallows, and sometimes even shredded vegetables. Once set, the gelatin transforms into a wobbly, translucent masterpiece, showcasing the vibrant hues of the included ingredients. This one is a little weird, but we think you can bring it into the modern era with some personal twists.
6. Shrimp cocktail
Enter the timeless charm of a shrimp cocktail, a culinary classic that transcends eras and stands as a testament to refined indulgence. This appetizer has consistently graced the tables of elegant gatherings. Shrimp cocktail is a symphony of flavors and textures, featuring succulent, poached shrimp accompanied by a zesty, tangy cocktail sauce.
The dish unfolds as tender shrimp, often large and juicy, are artfully arranged around the rim of a cocktail glass or a stylish serving platter. The accompanying sauce, a tantalizing blend of ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce, lends the perfect kick to each bite. This retro delicacy not only pays homage to the culinary sophistication of bygone times but also offers a refreshing and palate-pleasing experience that continues to captivate seafood enthusiasts and partygoers alike.
7. Spinach and artichoke dip
Elevating the art of retro appetizers, spinach and artichoke dip emerged as a luxurious and creamy indulgence. This dip, with its roots in American cuisine, expertly combines the earthy notes of spinach with the distinctive taste of artichokes, resulting in a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.
To create this delectable dish, spinach and artichokes are finely chopped and combined with a velvety mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Garlic, parmesan cheese, and sometimes mozzarella contribute to the rich and savory profile. The concoction is then baked until golden and bubbly. Served hot with tortilla chips, bread, or fresh vegetables for dipping, this retro delight remains a beloved crowd-pleaser.
8. Pimento cheese
Nothing says retro like pimento. Specifically, pimento cheese is a culinary gem that marries simplicity with robust flavors. This beloved spread, popularized in the 1870s, encapsulates the essence of Southern comfort food. Its origins can be traced to the combination of cream cheese, cheddar, Monterey Jack, and diced pimentos.
To craft pimento cheese, the cheeses are grated and blended with the chopped pimentos, mayonnaise, and often a dash of hot sauce or Worcestershire sauce for added depth. The result is a versatile, velvety mixture that can be used as a sandwich spread, a dip for crackers or vegetables, or even as a topping for burgers. Get creative.
9. Southern sausage balls
Some of you may not know about Southern sausage balls, a hearty and flavorful delight that found their place in the culinary landscape of the South. These savory morsels, often served as an appetizer or party snack, showcase the region's love for bold flavors and communal gatherings.
Crafting Southern sausage balls involves a straightforward yet satisfying combination of ground pork sausage, sharp cheddar cheese, and a biscuit mix. The ingredients are expertly blended into a dough, shaped into bite-sized balls, and then baked to golden perfection. The result is a mouthwatering amalgamation of savory sausage and cheesy goodness, with a slightly crispy exterior and a tender, flavorful interior.
10. Cucumber sandwiches
Transport yourself to the refined elegance of afternoon tea with the timeless cucumber tea sandwich, a classic finger food that epitomizes simplicity and sophistication. Originating in the Victorian Era, these dainty delights became synonymous with social gatherings and leisurely tea times.
Crafted with finesse, cucumber sandwiches feature thinly sliced cucumber layered between delicate, crustless white bread. The bread is often spread with a thin layer of butter or cream cheese to enhance the richness.
The key to their charm lies in the balance of textures and the refreshing contrast between the cool, crisp cucumber and the soft, pillowy bread. While variations exist, such as adding a sprinkle of dill or a dash of lemon juice, the essence of the cucumber sandwich remains rooted in its lightness and subtlety.
11. Olive-Cheese Balls
Olive-cheese balls are a retro appetizer that exudes Mediterranean flair, adding a burst of flavor to party spreads. Combining the briny essence of olives with the creamy richness of cheese, these bite-sized wonders embody a harmonious blend of savory goodness.
To create olive-cheese balls, a mixture of softened cream cheese, shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, and finely chopped green or black olives is crafted. This flavorful blend is then rolled into small balls and coated with a layer of chopped nuts — such as pecans or walnuts — or other personalized breading, adding a delightful crunch. The result is a savory, tangy, and nutty bite-sized treat that promises to tantalize the taste buds.
12. Smoked salmon canapés
Smoked salmon canapés remain a symbol of refined indulgence, capturing the essence of timeless sophistication in each carefully curated bite. These elegant discs seamlessly blend luxurious flavors and textures, making them a perennial favorite for upscale gatherings.
To craft smoked salmon canapés, thin slices of velvety smoked salmon are artfully arranged on a crisp base, often a toasted baguette round or a delicate cracker. The canvas is then adorned with a lavish spread of crème fraîche or cream cheese, offering a luscious backdrop for the salmon.
Additional accents such as capers, fresh dill, or a squeeze of lemon juice enhance the layers of taste and visual appeal. The possibilities are endless for this party pleaser.
13. Stuffed celery
Stuffed celery, a humble yet satisfying retro snack, has been a staple at gatherings and potlucks for decades. This simple appetizer offers a refreshing and crunchy vessel for a flavorful filling, showcasing the art of balance and minimalism.
Stuffed celery's charm lies in its uncomplicated nature and the delightful interplay of textures. The preparation of stuffed celery involves generously spreading cream cheese into the crisp hollows of celery stalks. Often seasoned with a dash of salt and pepper, this creamy filling provides a smooth and tangy contrast to the crispness of the celery.
Variations may include additions like chopped nuts, olives, or herbs, offering subtle layers of texture and flavor. You can also call to your childhood with ants on a log — a fun rendition where you coat the celery in peanut butter and add raisins on top.
14. Grape jelly meatballs
Grape jelly meatballs may seem a little weird, but they're a fun and beloved appetizer — a testament to the era's penchant for creative flavor combinations. These sweet and savory bites, often found at potlucks and cocktail parties, showcase the magic that happens when grape jelly meets the savory goodness of meatballs.
To prepare grape jelly meatballs, traditional meatballs, usually a blend of ground meat, breadcrumbs, and seasonings, are baked or simmered. The magic happens in the sauce, where a mixture of grape jelly and chili sauce comes into play.
The grape jelly imparts a luscious sweetness, while the chili sauce adds a hint of heat, resulting in a glaze that perfectly coats the meatballs. The juxtaposition of flavors creates a unique and addictive taste experience, making this one a quick and easy choice for gatherings.
15. Potato skins
Halved and baked potato skins filled with cheese, bacon, and green onions. This appetizer, or snack, seems to come in and out of popularity, so let's bring it back once again and keep it here for good. Potato skins offer a delightful contrast of textures, combining the crunchiness of the skin with the gooeyness of melted cheese and the savory goodness of other toppings.
To craft potato skins, baked or twice-baked potatoes are halved, and their insides are scooped out to create a vessel. The skins are then brushed with oil and baked until golden and crispy. The magic happens when these golden shells are loaded with an array of toppings, often including melted cheese, crispy bacon bits, green onions, and a dollop of sour cream.
16. Fruit kabobs
Fruit kabobs bring a burst of freshness to the party scene and have been gracing dessert tables for decades. This simple yet visually appealing finger food celebrates the natural sweetness of fresh fruits while offering a delightful and healthy option for gatherings.
They also offer a convenient and mess-free way for guests to enjoy a variety of fruits. Perfect for brunches, picnics, or dessert platters, these tasty delights continue to showcase the timeless appeal of simple, fresh ingredients presented in a fun and interactive manner.
Creating fruit kabobs involves threading an assortment of vibrant fruits onto skewers. Popular choices include chunks of juicy watermelon, succulent pineapple, sweet strawberries, and tangy grapes. Get creative in the way you mix and match colors, textures, and flavors to create an eye-catching medley on each skewer.
17. Crab dip
Crab dip is an indulgent retro appetizer, showcasing the rich flavors of crab in a warm and savory blend. This dish has stood the test of time with varied iterations, offering a luxurious option for gatherings and celebrations.
To create crab dip, lump crab meat is typically combined with a creamy base, often a mixture of cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream. The ensemble is then seasoned with a medley of flavors such as Old Bay seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice, adding depth and brightness to the dip.
Some recipes also incorporate grated cheese for an extra layer of richness. Baked until golden and bubbly, crab dip is served warm, inviting guests to dip into its velvety texture with crackers, bread, or vegetables.
18. Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters Rockefeller is the definition of an elegant retro dish. The meal originated in the year 1899 at Antoine's Restaurant in New Orleans and was created due to a lack of escargot. Named after the wealthy Rockefeller family, reflecting its rich ingredients, this timeless appetizer continues to captivate palates with its luxurious blend of flavors.
To prepare oysters Rockefeller, fresh oysters are nestled on the half shell and adorned with a velvety mixture. The classic topping includes a combination of finely chopped green vegetables such as spinach, parsley, and green onions, combined with breadcrumbs, butter, and various seasonings. The dish is then baked or broiled until the oysters are cooked to perfection and the topping is golden brown.
19. Fondue
There is nothing out there quite like Fondue. A communal dining experience that gained popularity in the 18th century, this retro classic was founded in the mountainous regions of Switzerland as a creative way to use aged cheeses but is said to date back even further, as referenced in Homer's Iliad. This culinary delight transcended its Swiss roots to become a globally cherished social dining experience.
Fondue involves melting a mixture of cheeses, often Gruyère and emmental, with white wine and garlic in a communal pot called a caquelon. The result is a rich, gooey cheese sauce. Diners use long forks to dip pieces of bread into the cheese, creating a delicious and interactive dining experience.
20. Swedish meatballs
Sweedish meatballs have a rich and delicious history that dates back to the 18th century in Sweden. But these flavorful meatballs gained international recognition, becoming a classic comfort food staple.
To prepare Swedish meatballs, a mixture of ground meats, often a blend of beef and pork, is combined with breadcrumbs, finely chopped onions, and a medley of spices like allspice and nutmeg. The small, seasoned meatballs are then pan-fried until golden brown and cooked through.
The distinctive feature of Swedish meatballs lies in the creamy and savory sauce that accompanies them. A velvety mixture, typically made with beef or vegetable broth, heavy cream, and soy sauce, adds richness and depth to the dish.
21. Egg salad sandwiches
Egg salad sandwiches are a classic comfort food that has been a cherished part of lunchtime traditions for decades. To craft egg salad, hard-boiled eggs are finely chopped and mixed with mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper.
Some variations may include ingredients like diced celery, onions, or fresh herbs for added crunch and flavor. The creamy and seasoned egg mixture is then generously spread between slices of fresh bread, creating a flavorful and satisfying sandwich.
Egg salad sandwiches offer a harmonious blend of textures, with the creamy egg filling contrasting the softness of the bread. Whether packed in a lunchbox, served at a picnic, or enjoyed at home, these sandwiches encapsulate the essence of simplicity and nostalgia, making them a timeless choice for a quick and satisfying meal.
22. Cheese puffs
Next up is the cheese puff, and we're not talking about the modern-day bagged snack. Also known as gougère, these classics represent a delightful and retro twist on the classic cheese snack.
To craft cheese puffs, a simple choux pastry dough is prepared by combining water, butter, flour, and eggs. Grated cheese, often Gruyère or cheddar, is then folded into the dough. The mixture is piped or spooned into small rounds and baked until the puffs rise, creating a light and airy texture with a golden, crispy exterior. The magic of cheese puffs lies in the delightful combination of the rich, nutty flavor of the cheese and the airy, puffy pastry.
23. Party franks
Hot dog lovers unite with party franks that are doused in sweet and savory sauces. This retro favorite that has graced countless gatherings and celebrations is thought to have emerged in the early 1900s. These bite-sized delights, also known as cocktail franks, showcase the versatility of sausages in creating a convenient and savory finger food.
To prepare party franks, cocktail-sized sausages, often made of beef or a blend of meats, are skewered with toothpicks or small cocktail sticks. These mini sausages are then simmered or baked in a flavorful sauce. The recipe for the sauce can vary but often includes a combination of ketchup, mustard, brown sugar, and a touch of Worcestershire sauce or hot sauce for added flavor. The result is a sweet and savory bite-sized treat, with the sauce caramelizing around the sausages, creating a sticky glaze.