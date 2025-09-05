The Maine McDonald's That's Serving Up McNuggets With A Side Of Victorian Era History

Residents of Freeport, Maine, didn't initially greet McDonald's with open arms. Only about half of the 6,200 community members wanted the restaurant and its Happy Meals to have a presence in their historical neighborhood, while the other half didn't. Keeping the aesthetic of the Gore House was one of the conditions the corporation had to agree to before they could officially occupy the historical building. Today, the quick-service restaurant blends right in, as there are no arches or Mc-sized signs that scream "the Gore House is a fast-food eatery."

If you're planning on visiting Freeport for its shopping, hiking trails, and festivals, you may want to add the local McDonald's to your itinerary. Apart from having architectural charm, this McDonald's even sells lobster rolls in the summer.

Freeport isn't the only place with a non-traditional McDonald's. Barstow, California, has a McDonald's that calls an old, refurbished train car home, while the oldest McDonald's in Downey, California, looks like you've time-traveled to the 1950s. Furthermore, Roswell, New Mexico, is home to a Mickey D's that was built to look like a spaceship.