The Maine McDonald's That's Serving Up McNuggets With A Side Of Victorian Era History
Cruising down the highway and spotting the McDonald's golden arches is a hallmark of most road trips — that is unless you are whizzing along the I-295 to Freeport, Maine. At this location, McDonald's best-selling items are not served from the average industrial building but an 1850s Victorian McMansion known as the Gore House. This building's architecture is a blend of Greek Revival and Italianate and was the home of a rich local merchant named William Gore.
Nestled on the corner of Main Street and Mallet Drive among outlet stores like L.L. Bean, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, and Patagonia, Freeport's McDonald's opened its doors in January 1984, and it's anything but typical. The exterior with its classic shuttered windows remains largely the same as when Gore owned the structure in the 19th century, but McDonald's restored the interior by installing mahogany furniture, modern light fixtures, contemporary table and chairs, and artwork from local Maine artists. As the town became more accepting of this fast-food chain, McDonald's was eventually able to add a drive-thru in 2000.
At first, locals weren't keen on a fast-food chain in their historical neighborhood
Residents of Freeport, Maine, didn't initially greet McDonald's with open arms. Only about half of the 6,200 community members wanted the restaurant and its Happy Meals to have a presence in their historical neighborhood, while the other half didn't. Keeping the aesthetic of the Gore House was one of the conditions the corporation had to agree to before they could officially occupy the historical building. Today, the quick-service restaurant blends right in, as there are no arches or Mc-sized signs that scream "the Gore House is a fast-food eatery."
If you're planning on visiting Freeport for its shopping, hiking trails, and festivals, you may want to add the local McDonald's to your itinerary. Apart from having architectural charm, this McDonald's even sells lobster rolls in the summer.
Freeport isn't the only place with a non-traditional McDonald's. Barstow, California, has a McDonald's that calls an old, refurbished train car home, while the oldest McDonald's in Downey, California, looks like you've time-traveled to the 1950s. Furthermore, Roswell, New Mexico, is home to a Mickey D's that was built to look like a spaceship.