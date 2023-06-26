How McDonald's Was Able To Afford Selling A Lobster Roll

When you go to McDonald's it's usually because you're craving burgers, chicken nuggets, and French fries. But over the years, the fast food chain has introduced many different menu items including McPizza, Fish McBites, and onion nuggets. Though a number of these items didn't stand the test of time, they still were fairly on-brand. Therefore, it might come as a surprise that McDonald's sold lobster rolls on and off for several years.

A lobster roll may be one of the most affordable ways to consume lobster meat, but it still isn't cheap. A single lobster roll cost around $30 in 2022. The McLobster Roll however was only $3.99 when it first came out, and $9 at its highest. The explanation for how McDonald's was able to afford the price cut actually applies to another McDonald's menu item: the McRib. Since rib meat is pricy, McDonald's uses pork trimmings that are simply shaped into rib-shaped patties. This allows McDonald's to sell "ribs" for around the same price point as its other menu items. With the McLobster Roll, meat substitution was also involved.