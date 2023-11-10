The World's Oldest McDonald's Is Still Going Strong In California

When you pull up to the McDonald's on Lakewood Boulevard in Downey, California, you might feel like you've entered a bygone era. Indeed, not much has changed at the world's oldest operating McDonald's location, which was among the chain's first four outposts. It's been slinging burgers and fries since it first opened in 1953.

From the single golden arch at the entrance that hoists up the chain's forgotten mascot, Chef Speedee, to the old-school logo painted onto the building's facade, it's truly a time capsule of McDonald's past — one that stands alone since the 2017 demolition of the original McDonald's location in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Obviously, a lot has changed since the days of poodle skirts and sock hops. Chef Speedee has been replaced by the likes of Ronald McDonald and the internet-famous Grimace. The Corvettes and Thunderbirds in the parking lot have given way to Priuses, the brand's design schemes have changed dramatically, and hamburgers no longer cost 15 cents. But in Downey, you can still get a taste of the old days.