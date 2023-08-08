14 McDonald's Desserts You Can Only Find Abroad
It's amazing how you can find a McDonald's almost anywhere you go around the world. However, the menu can be quite different depending on the country you're in. McDonald's understands that people have different tastes and preferences around the world, so it makes sure to adapt its menu to suit the local flavors. One area the company excels is in creating delicious, locally-inspired desserts. So even though McDonald's is an American company, there are a lot of food items you can find in other countries that aren't available in the United States.
In Italy and France, you'll find things like the McBaguette and the McItaly burger, which are inspired by local dishes. And in Thailand and Malaysia, McDonald's adds rice and local spices to the menu to give it a unique twist that suits the local taste buds. The company also excels in desserts, by using local dairy products and favorite candies in the treats. By doing this, McDonald's has become a global brand that not only offers its classic favorites but also celebrates the diversity of food around the world. Here are some of the best desserts to try on your next vacation.
1. Mudpie McFlurry (Singapore)
Foodies visiting Singapore are blessed to be able to dive into the Mudpie McFlurry. It's a delicious twist on the classic Oreo McFlurry that's also available here in the States. Yet instead of bits of cookie mixed in with traditional McDonald's vanilla ice cream, this sweet treat also has hot fudge in the mix, too. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it. While you can recreate this dessert in America by adding hot fudge to an Oreo McFlurry, it typically comes at a small upcharge and probably won't be completely mixed in, either. This alone makes the flight to Singapore sound worth it.
In fact, fast food fans from around the world have tried the treat from McDonald's Singapore and only have great things to say. "Gotta try the seasonal and special menus — tried Mudpie McFlurry and Sundae! It was delish," raved one fan on Tripadvisor after their trip to Singapore. Another fan even noted on YouTube that the treat was her "favorite food in Singapore." So if you like Oreos, you'll need to try it.
2. Strawberry Oreo McFlurry (South Korea)
Most McFlurries in the United States come with just one standard base: classic vanilla ice cream. Yet the McDonald's locations in South Korea are pushing the envelope of flavor creation and offer a Strawberry Oreo McFlurry. The dessert is a delicious swirl of strawberries and Oreo cookies, making the vanilla ice cream bright pink. You might be able to recreate this taste by asking for strawberry syrup in your McFlurry in the States. However, the exact flavor profile and process aren't shared, so it might not be exactly the same.
The Strawberry Oreo McFlurry from McDonald's South Korea has its fair share of fans. One YouTuber noted that it has a hint of strawberry flavor and it's "not too sweet." He also shares that it seems to melt quite quickly. Other food bloggers say that they actually found bits of strawberry in their dessert, leading us to think the strength of the flavor is all in the mind of the taster. Either way, strawberry and chocolate are always a leading combination.
3. Ovolmatine Rocks Milk Chocolate McFlurry (Brazil)
Ovolmatine is kind of like Nesquik. It's a chocolatey powder that many enjoy mixing into milk to create a sweet drink. In Brazil, it's also a delicious McFlurry option. Those visiting the country can enjoy the classic vanilla base with Ovolmatine and chocolate frosting all swirled together to create a decadent dessert. The inclusion of this on the menu makes sense as Ovolmatine has been one of the most popular snacks in the country for generations. Sao Paulo, Brazil, is even home to the second-largest Ovolmatine factory in the world.
This treat from McDonald's Brazil has lots of passionate fans. Brazilian YouTubers were impressed by the amount of Ovolmatine Rocks available in the treat, meaning it is a good value for the money. It tastes fantastic, too as the treat really took off with Brazilian content creators who couldn't get enough of the dessert. The taste of Ovolmatine isn't overpowering and instead tends to "build up in your mouth," making it a subtle, yummy ice cream treat.
4. Sundae Tutti Frutti (Norway)
Things are getting fresh and fruity in Norway! McDonald's fans in this far north country can enjoy the colorful and delicious flavors of the Sundae Tutti Frutti. The yummy treat is a simple one, but perfect in its own way. It's our favorite creamy classic vanilla topped with a dusting of rainbow sprinkles, making it just as cute as it is delicious. These sprinkles are always a great choice for a sundae as the crunchy texture contrasts perfectly with the creaminess of the soft serve.
The best part is that the toppings are not just "generic sprinkle flavor" either. Instead, McDonald's Norway lists all the fruity flavors represented in the dessert, including spirulina, apple, safflower, and elderberry, giving a wide range of fresh and fun options. Although the sprinkles are just poured on top of the sundae, you can mix them throughout the vanilla ice cream yourself to make for the perfect summer treat.
5. McFloat Melon (Japan)
If you ever find yourself in Japan and are craving a refreshing drink, just stop by the nearest McDonald's. The McFloat Melon is an ice cream float and then some. It's a cup of crisp, bubbly green Fanta soda topped with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. Although it's been a staple on the menu for years, the drink had a moment of viral popularity in 2017, when it nearly took over Instagram. Whether you eat the ice cream off the top before finishing the soda or mix the two for a more classic experience, the choice is yours.
If you don't believe the McFloat Melon from McDonald's Japan was worth being a viral sensation, you don't have to take our word for it. "Ice Cream Floats are great. Especially in Asia's 35+ degree summers. But they're great at any time too. Seriously McDonald's, why don't you do this in the rest of the world?" wrote one reviewer on AdZooky who is in favor of having this treat worldwide.
6. Hot Cross Bun with Cadbury Choc Chips (Australia)
Visitors to the great Land Down Under can enjoy a McDonald's treat right alongside a classic cultural experience. Hot cross buns are traditionally enjoyed in Australia around Easter, although the buns are so popular they are now enjoyed nearly year-round in the country. They are a fluffy sweet bread, served warm and marked with the sign of the cross, hence the name. Most Australians have fond memories of the sweet snack, so by eating one, a visitor is getting a true taste of the country. While buns bought at stores usually come with fruit baked in, McDonald's takes it up a notch by adding chocolate chips to create its Hot Cross Buns with Cadbury Choc Chips.
Fans are passionate about these hot cross buns, too. "OMG, I need this in my life," one excited Aussie announced on Facebook when they found out about the treat. "OH MY god that's my breakfast sorted," said another.
7. Caramel Popcorn McFlurry (Canada)
Visitors to Canada can try a McFlurry that combines two of the great flavor profiles of all time: sweet and salty. The Caramel Popcorn McFlurry is a winning combination of vanilla soft serve ice cream swirled with a rich caramel sauce and topped with crunchy popcorn. It's a whirlwind of flavors and textures and we are so sad we can't have it here in the USA.
At first, fans thought this unique McFlurry might be part of the secret menu, instead of widely available. "It's not a menu hack, this is actually on the menu of McDonald's Canada," a TikToker clarified for his followers. There are "full-fledged crunchy pieces of caramel popcorn" in this treat, not just smaller broken-up chunks. The ratio of flavors is perfect and it is officially a "pop, not a flop." In addition, the composition of the ingredients means that the popcorn doesn't get soggy, giving diners the perfect crunch in each bite. "The caramel is heavy enough that it won't go soggy by the time the ice cream melts," one reviewer explained, referring to the consistency of the popcorn.
8. Cool Cake (Turkey)
McDonald's locations in Turkey have an extra cool dessert available called the Cool Cake. The fast food chain markets the item as the perfect chilly treat to beat the Turkish heat, which is a great idea as the country can get quite warm.
The Cool Cake has a base made of a rich and moist, spongey chocolate cake. On top of that, there is a layer of melted chocolate fudge to really tie things together and ensure the cake does not dry out. It is finished off with a perfect dollop of McDonald's creamy, soft-serve vanilla ice cream. It's like a hot fudge cake in a cup. Whether you eat the layers one at a time or dig your spoon to the very bottom to experience the perfect mix of chocolate and vanilla is up to you. But whatever you do, just get yourself to Turkey to try this tasty parfait with a twist.
9. Choco Glacé (Morocco)
Morocco is no stranger to delicious foods, but if you wander into a McDonald's during your visit to the country you will have an opportunity to try something totally unique: the Choco Glacé. It's one of the only brownies available to order from McDonald's worldwide. It also packs a lot of flavor into a bite-sized package. The circular brownie bite is topped with a dollop of vanilla soft-serve ice cream streaked with a rich chocolate sauce. This simple yet flavorful treat looks incredible; we need it to come Stateside ASAP.
The Choco Glacé is a must-try dessert because McDonald's Morocco advertises it as a "chocolate fondant cake," which tells us a lot about its flavor and texture. You might know this type of cake as a lava cake, which means it has a firm exterior and a soft, gooey center. This brownie bite offers diners a satisfying crunch when bitten into, followed by the satisfaction of a fluffy chocolate center. When mixed in with the coolness of the soft-serve ice cream, this experience is sure to delight.
10. Smarties McFlurry (Great Britain)
In the US, Smarties are chalky, fruity candy that not many would eat with ice cream. However, in Great Britain, they are a bit like M&Ms — colorfully-coated chocolate candies that come in bite-size bits, although not quite the same. "M&M's are more chocolaty while you really taste the candy shell of Smarties," one fan wrote on Reddit. The candy in the Smarties McFlurry is partially crushed so the shells don't get too hard to eat when made cold by the ice cream.
The Smarties McFlurry was one of the first-ever flavors available in McDonald's in the UK. As one reviewer on YouTube put it, "It's a really nostalgic taste for me. And a great texture, honestly." The mix of creamy ice cream and crunchy candy is a perfect one that diners all over the UK flock to. In fact, fans of the dessert love it so much that they often ask for extra candy to be mixed into the ice cream to enhance the experience.
11. McFlurry M&M's Peanut (Netherlands)
The McDonald's Wiki currently lists the M&M's Peanut McFlurry as discontinued, but this isn't true! Instead, McDonald's in the Netherlands actually allows diners to dig into this sweet treat. American fans of this long-loved snack option might have a hard time containing their jealousy, as well as the outrage that this option isn't also offered in the United States. However, some fans have a theory that the US has too many peanut allergies for the option to be widely available here.
The treat is very similar to the classic M&M's McFlurry, as it is a cup of vanilla soft-serve ice cream swirled with candy bits. The Peanut M&M's are also crushed so the candy shell doesn't become too hard to easily eat due to the temperature of the ice cream. However, the main difference between the two is the flavor profile of the dessert. The M&M's Peanut McFlurry offers a sweet, crunchy bite with the salty, earthy kick of Peanut M&M's.
12. Choc McDip (New Zealand)
McDonald's has a big presence in the small country of New Zealand and diners can enjoy the Choc McDip. While the US has the simple soft-serve cone, we don't have the option to have it covered in quick-dry milk chocolate. The McDip is kind of like something you might find at Dairy Queen. It is a simple idea, executed perfectly. It is set apart from the rest of the ice cream cones in the country's locations as it is the only offering served on a pointy waffle cone. The rest of the ice cream comes on a thinner, more wafer-like cone. If you like a more substantial crunch, you need to go for the Choc McDip.
The McDonald's New Zealand Choc McDip is also a favorite of Kiwis trying to enjoy a dessert without breaking the bank. Popular food budget blog Frugal Eats NZ notes that, even amid the country's high prices for food, the treat is often available for just $2.
13. Super Flurry Tres Leches (Venezuela)
The McDonald's locations in Argentina offer the Super Flurry Tres Leches. The treat is essentially tres leches cake and vanilla soft serve ice cream. Although similar, it is not quite a McFlurry because it is arranged more like a parfait than a mixed-up sundae. Tres leches is a popular Latin American dessert known for its rich and indulgent taste, which is why this option is available at McDonald's in this South American country. The cake, in both its traditional and Super Flurry variations, has a sponge texture and is soaked in three types of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream. This is where the name "three milks" comes from, as translated from Spanish.
Unlike the traditional dessert, the Super Flurry Tres Leches has the added bonus of dulce de leche, or caramelized milk, as well as vanilla ice cream layered together. In this case, the dulce de leche is acting as a sauce for the Super Flurry, so it is unlikely diners will need to add any other toppings to the treat.
14. McFlurry Baci Perugina (Italy)
Baci Perugina is a popular type of candy in Italy. It is a small ball of dark chocolate with a creamy center, infused with chunks of chopped-up hazelnut. The candy is popular in Italy, so it makes sense that McDonald's would offer the beloved treat in a McFLurry, much like Oreos and M&M's in the USA. Like most McFlurries, the treat is a delicious base of vanilla soft-serve ice cream and it is made from 100% Italian whole milk. The hazelnut Baci Perugina treats are broken open and swirled throughout the cup, almost like a sauce, with hazelnut chunks sprinkled on top.
There was a little bit of controversy about the expectations vs. reality of this treat. When advertised on McDonald's social media, some fans were quick to point out that the colors of the chocolate were less pronounced in real life than in the images on Instagram. However, others were also quick to express their excitement over trying the dessert and making plans to pick one up as soon as they could. So, no matter the shade of chocolate, it still tastes just as delicious.