14 McDonald's Desserts You Can Only Find Abroad

It's amazing how you can find a McDonald's almost anywhere you go around the world. However, the menu can be quite different depending on the country you're in. McDonald's understands that people have different tastes and preferences around the world, so it makes sure to adapt its menu to suit the local flavors. One area the company excels is in creating delicious, locally-inspired desserts. So even though McDonald's is an American company, there are a lot of food items you can find in other countries that aren't available in the United States.

In Italy and France, you'll find things like the McBaguette and the McItaly burger, which are inspired by local dishes. And in Thailand and Malaysia, McDonald's adds rice and local spices to the menu to give it a unique twist that suits the local taste buds. The company also excels in desserts, by using local dairy products and favorite candies in the treats. By doing this, McDonald's has become a global brand that not only offers its classic favorites but also celebrates the diversity of food around the world. Here are some of the best desserts to try on your next vacation.