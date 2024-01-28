Cranberry Juice Is The Secret Ingredient For A Tangy Twist On Sweet Tea

If you've ever spent a significant amount of time in the American South, then you've likely gotten an opportunity to have yourself a refreshing glass of its regional staple: sweet tea (even if sweet tea's origins are not-so-Southern). This popular Southern drink can be made as simply as its name suggests — steep some black tea in hot water, cool it with cold water, and sweeten it with sugar (and perhaps top it off with lemon or mint). But that doesn't mean that you have to always make sweet tea the traditional way. Sometimes putting a twist on this classic drink can make it all the more refreshing, both literally and figuratively. So how would you give sweet tea an upgrade? Mix in some cranberry juice.

Sweet and sour are classic tastes that have been combined in all kinds of dishes for a flavorful balance. You can enjoy this complementary flavor duo in your sweet tea by simply mixing in cranberry juice, which will add a delicious tang to go along with the sweetness of your tear. And just because you're putting a little spin on the simple recipe for sweet tea doesn't mean it's going to get more complicated, as this concoction is quite easy to make. However, there's a specific kind of cranberry juice that you should be mixing into your sweet tea for the best results.