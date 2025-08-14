Vintage No-Bake Desserts Grandma Used To Make (But You've Probably Forgotten)

If your childhood was defined by sitting around your grandparents' table and heaping spoonfuls of a delicious dessert into your mouth, you're likely not alone. Nobody makes a dessert like grandma, and the food they made was not only tasty, but sometimes easy too. The generations before us knew you didn't have to turn on the oven and wait for hours to get the best desserts. Instead, they could rely on no-bake recipes that kept things easy, and which often consisted of mixing a couple store-bought staples together, stashing the creation in the refrigerator to chill, and then serving it to hungry mouths.

The sad thing is a lot of these old-school desserts have been largely forgotten — and if not, they're seen as vintage and kitschy. Well, we decided it was time to bring some of them back. Forgotten favorites like millionaire pie, Oh Henry bars, and Scotcheroos can be made with items you likely already have in your kitchen. Not only are they less fuss to make, but they can also be a great way to use up ingredients. Ready to rediscover those old favorites?