The Story Behind The Iconic Shirley Temple Mocktail

Dry January may have passed, but there are still plenty of reasons to reach for a mocktail. Whether you are abstaining from alcohol for personal reasons or just don't enjoy the taste of liquor, opting for one of these booze-free beverages provides all of the flavor of a traditional cocktail with none of the dreaded hangover afterward. Sometimes, you want a bit more than a conventional fountain drink while out on the town, but finding a mocktail can be difficult. At many eateries and bars, there seem to be very few options for non-alcoholic beverages that still carry the same fun, fruity tastes and display of bright colors. Luckily, one booze-free drink is fit for a movie star – and as a bonus, your bartender will most certainly have the ingredients to make it.

When you're looking for a mocktail recipe that everyone is guaranteed to love, look no further than the Shirley Temple. This most likely isn't the first time you've heard that iconic name. While it has been many decades since the young child star won the heart of Hollywood, Shirley Temple will always be iconic for her tight curls and tap shoes. The 1930s movie star was just 3 years old when she first appeared on the big screen. The drink that shares her namesake was created in her honor so she would have something to sip on while the star sat at the grownups' table.