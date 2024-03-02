The Story Behind The Iconic Shirley Temple Mocktail
Dry January may have passed, but there are still plenty of reasons to reach for a mocktail. Whether you are abstaining from alcohol for personal reasons or just don't enjoy the taste of liquor, opting for one of these booze-free beverages provides all of the flavor of a traditional cocktail with none of the dreaded hangover afterward. Sometimes, you want a bit more than a conventional fountain drink while out on the town, but finding a mocktail can be difficult. At many eateries and bars, there seem to be very few options for non-alcoholic beverages that still carry the same fun, fruity tastes and display of bright colors. Luckily, one booze-free drink is fit for a movie star – and as a bonus, your bartender will most certainly have the ingredients to make it.
When you're looking for a mocktail recipe that everyone is guaranteed to love, look no further than the Shirley Temple. This most likely isn't the first time you've heard that iconic name. While it has been many decades since the young child star won the heart of Hollywood, Shirley Temple will always be iconic for her tight curls and tap shoes. The 1930s movie star was just 3 years old when she first appeared on the big screen. The drink that shares her namesake was created in her honor so she would have something to sip on while the star sat at the grownups' table.
This child star had a fancy drink made just for her
During the Great Depression era in the United States, Shirley Temple was a bright light for many as she sang, danced, and brought audience members to tears with her witty comedic stylings. But off-screen, she was still very much a young girl who could not sip on cocktails after a long day on set like she watched her parents do. The drink's birthplace is still up for debate, although many believe it was like Chasen's or Brown Derby Restaurant, both known for hosting big Hollywood stars. A waiter at one of these swanky eateries noticed Temple could enjoy a fun, colorful drink while her parents drank their old fashioneds. In an attempt to make a similar drink for her without any of the adult liquors, the iconic mocktail was born, mixing lemon lime soda with grenadine syrup, served over ice with a cherry on top. While Temple never officially patented the mocktail, the cherry-flavored drink quickly became synonymous with the little girl that influenced its creation.
While her name may be synonymous with the fruity mocktail, Temple's contributions did not stop with her childhood fame. She went on to become a delegate to the UN General Assembly and a U.S. ambassador to Ghana during the 1970s, and later the ambassador to Czechoslovakia in 1989.
Spice up your Shirley Temple with a splash of liquor
For those over the age of 21 who still love the taste of a Shirley Temple but want to indulge in all the boozy benefits of adulthood, try asking for a Dirty Shirley next time you're at the bar. This grownup version of a Shirley Temple embraces all the tasty elements of the mocktail with the added shot of alcohol. While vodka is typically the spirit of choice to add, a Dirty Shirley works well with most clear-colored alcohols, including tequila and gin.
This drink is the perfect go-to for those who imbibe but don't necessarily love the taste of liquor. The sweet grenadine flavor masks most of the vodka's bitterness, while the lemon-lime mixer keeps the drink light and refreshing. The concoction is so popular that drinkers can now find a canned version online and in certain liquor stores. Stronger in flavor than the typical hard seltzer but not as overpowering as an old fashioned, a Dirty Shirley is the order you've been searching for. And when you feel it's time to slow down on the booze, you'll still have all the ingredients to enjoy a classic Shirley Temple.