How The Iconic Cracker Barrel Logo Came To Be

Most companies that have stood the test of time know the importance of their logo. It's why Pepsi changes its look every few years, and other companies choose to stay the same. A logo is a reflection of a brand, and for Cracker Barrel, that involves a heaping dose of nostalgia.

Supposedly, Cracker Barrel founder Dan Evins understood this early on in the brand's lifespan. After being around for a few years, Evins sought out the help of a graphic designer to create a new logo enlisting designer Bill Holley and giving him just one instruction, something nostalgic but not "corny." Evins described the type of characters from the country stores of his youth, and Holley quickly scribbled down a man who would be come to known as the "old-timer" leaning on a barrel.

Holley mapped out the initial logo on the back of a napkin while the pair met. He later would meet with a model who resembled the character and created a more detailed version of the final logo that the company still uses today. It's undergone some small changes but has more or less maintained its original characteristics and can still be seen on Cracker Barrel branded kitchenware, among other merchandise today.