That Time Cracker Barrel Was Called 'Woke' For Serving Plant-Based Sausage

If you've taken part in American public discourse in the past few years, you've definitely heard the word "woke." The American right wing has made it its major talking point, with Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis even deriding the "woke mind virus" in his campaign announcement speech. It's one of those words you can't escape, even if you can't quite say what it means. But that's the thing about "woke": It doesn't really mean anything. Because its meaning is so amorphous (one might even say nonexistent), the term can be weaponized to describe ... well, basically anything the speaker doesn't like.

This leads to some things getting called "woke" for reasons that make zero sense whatsoever, and there's perhaps no finer example of this than the time conservatives got really mad at Cracker Barrel — traditionally one of the most conservative restaurant chains, at least in outward appearance — for putting a plant-based sausage on the menu. It makes sense if you've forgotten this in the wake of all the other "wokeness" uproars that companies (particularly Bud Light) have faced in 2023, but at the time, this was a whole thing — and it was silly enough that it bears re-examining.