The Baked Potato Grilled Cheese Is A Carb Lover's Dream
Few foods hit the spot quite like grilled cheese. It's simple to make, crunchy yet gooey, and there are plenty of unexpected ways to upgrade it. If you're a true carb lover and want to make this sandwich even more indulgent, then here's the perfect upgrade: turn it into a baked potato grilled cheese. With its creamy texture, a baked potato will melt perfectly into the cheese and keep the sandwich moist, while its neutral flavor will complement a wide range of cheeses or additional toppings. The additional carbs will also make your meal more filling — plus, this is a great way to repurpose leftover baked potatoes.
To make this grilled cheese, cut the baked potato into thin slices (¼ to ½ of an inch), then layer the potato slices, cheese, and any additional toppings onto the buttered bread before cooking until golden and crispy. One of the most common mistakes when making grilled cheese is turning the heat too high. Instead, cook it low and slow, so that the cheese can melt before the bread burns.
Tips and flavor variations on baked potato grilled cheese
For the best results, use sturdy bread like sourdough or a rustic country loaf to handle the extra moisture — using an overly soft sandwich bread will make the grilled cheese overly soggy. When cutting the potato, aim for even and uniform slices, so that the potatoes can reheat evenly, giving you a more cohesive bite. Also, don't forget to layer cheese both under the potato and on top, to ensure a more evenly dispersed melt.
To mirror the flavors of a classic loaded baked potato, add some cooked bacon and chives to the sandwich and either spread some sour cream inside the bread or serve it as a dipping sauce. The bacon will add an extra layer of crunch, while the tanginess from the sour cream will balance out any richness. For a spicier kick, add in some sliced jalapenos, which will also cut through the heaviness of the potatoes and cheese. Veggie lovers can add some caramelized onions for a subtle sweetness, mushrooms for umami, or roasted peppers for smoky flavor. With its crispy crust, gooey cheese, and creamy potato filling, this grilled cheese is truly every carb lover's dream.