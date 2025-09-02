The Baked Potato Grilled Cheese Is A Carb Lover's Dream

Few foods hit the spot quite like grilled cheese. It's simple to make, crunchy yet gooey, and there are plenty of unexpected ways to upgrade it. If you're a true carb lover and want to make this sandwich even more indulgent, then here's the perfect upgrade: turn it into a baked potato grilled cheese. With its creamy texture, a baked potato will melt perfectly into the cheese and keep the sandwich moist, while its neutral flavor will complement a wide range of cheeses or additional toppings. The additional carbs will also make your meal more filling — plus, this is a great way to repurpose leftover baked potatoes.

To make this grilled cheese, cut the baked potato into thin slices (¼ to ½ of an inch), then layer the potato slices, cheese, and any additional toppings onto the buttered bread before cooking until golden and crispy. One of the most common mistakes when making grilled cheese is turning the heat too high. Instead, cook it low and slow, so that the cheese can melt before the bread burns.