One Of Paul McCartney's Favorite Childhood Snacks Is So Sweet And Simple
In an Instagram video posted by beatleshistorytour, Paul McCartney shares with his daughter, Mary, that when he was young, a "sugar butty" was his go-to snack. ("Butty" is British slang for "sandwich.") "It was just like bread and butter, but with sugar on it ... And that was it!" the former Beatle exclaims. McCartney grew up in Liverpool in the 1940s, and up until 1954, World War II rationing of sugar and butter was still in effect. This made these ingredients sweet indulgences.
While McCartney acknowledges this nostalgic snack is not necessarily good for you, that doesn't mean it isn't delicious. Butter on a sandwich is quite British, and it's the condiment of choice for just about any butty. This creamy spread serves as a binding layer for the dusting of white sugar to adhere to. The sweet sugar contrasts perfectly with the salty butter. What could be better?
However, butter and sugar sandwiches aren't uniquely British. They made their way across the pond to America during the Great Depression. They were right up there with other Depression-era sandos like onion sandwiches, ketchup sandwiches, and peanut butter and pickle sandwiches.
Make your own
Paul McCartney's childhood snack is still enjoyed today, but sugar butties have evolved. You may find them reminiscent of the afterschool favorite cinnamon toast as well as the bright and beautiful fairy bread that hails from Australia. Both are open-faced and smeared with butter. Cinnamon toast is toasted and an ample sprinkling of cinnamon sugar blankets the butter as it melts. Fairy bread is more in line with McCartney's snack; It's white bread, buttered, and covered with sprinkles.
If you want to create your own version of this treat with a more sophisticated twist, swap the white sugar for light or dark brown sugar. This will give each bite a mild, caramel-like flavor. You may want to opt for slices of brioche, challah, or even Hokkaido milk bread which all have a similar pillowy texture. Toast the bread to warm it. This will melt the butter, allowing it to absorb the brown sugar.
Sir Paul's snacking habits have certainly changed since he was a youngster. He also reveals that when he comes off stage, he rewards himself with a margarita. In fact, he has created the "Maccarita," a fruitier riff on this adult beverage that uses the juice from clementines. If you are feeling adventurous, mix one up to enjoy with your sugar butty!