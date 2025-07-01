One Of Paul McCartney's Favorite Childhood Snacks Is So Sweet And Simple

In an Instagram video posted by beatleshistorytour, Paul McCartney shares with his daughter, Mary, that when he was young, a "sugar butty" was his go-to snack. ("Butty" is British slang for "sandwich.") "It was just like bread and butter, but with sugar on it ... And that was it!" the former Beatle exclaims. McCartney grew up in Liverpool in the 1940s, and up until 1954, World War II rationing of sugar and butter was still in effect. This made these ingredients sweet indulgences.

While McCartney acknowledges this nostalgic snack is not necessarily good for you, that doesn't mean it isn't delicious. Butter on a sandwich is quite British, and it's the condiment of choice for just about any butty. This creamy spread serves as a binding layer for the dusting of white sugar to adhere to. The sweet sugar contrasts perfectly with the salty butter. What could be better?

However, butter and sugar sandwiches aren't uniquely British. They made their way across the pond to America during the Great Depression. They were right up there with other Depression-era sandos like onion sandwiches, ketchup sandwiches, and peanut butter and pickle sandwiches.