Fry Your Eggs In Cream Instead Of Butter For Extra Flavor
Fried eggs make for a quick meal, whether you're having them as part of your morning routine or need them for dinner in a pinch. No matter what time of the day you eat them, however, there's a quick way you can enhance their flavor even further — fry them in heavy cream instead of butter. When you use this method, you actually wind up with a richer flavor than you would if you just used straight butter.
It's also a ridiculously easy cooking method to implement. All you have to do is cover the bottom of your chosen pan with heavy whipping cream and crack in your eggs. Then cook them until the whites have set and you're ready to dress them up or serve them as you usually would. You can also add additional spices, sauces, or other ingredients to bring out even more flavors that complement the extra buttery-tasting eggs.
Why heavy cream is the best choice for frying eggs
The major reason to cook your eggs in heavy cream is that you wind up with a stronger and richer flavor. This is because when you start heating the cream, it'll separate into your fats and butter solids, leading to a tastier dish. What's more, you'll notice that the cream starts to brown at the edges and underneath the eggs. When it does so, you get toasty, nutty notes similar to that of beurre noisette.
In addition to an incredible-tasting dish, you wind up with eggs that are softer than if you'd fried them in straight butter. You'll get whites that are fully set, but they're covered in cream leading to a tender bite. Plus, if you take them right off the heat once the whites have set, the yolk firms up on the bottom but remains soft in the center.
Add even more flavor to your cream eggs
If you want to really enhance your meal, you can mix additional ingredients into the heavy whipping cream. For instance, a dash of tomato sauce adds acidic notes that can work well against your eggs. At the same time, the fat from the cream prevents it from becoming an overly astringent mix and instead leads you to a rich, lightly tangy sauce for your dish.
Another option is to go with herbs. A dash of freshly chopped parsley not only adds a pop of green but can incorporate grassy notes into your eggs that can offset some of the richness of the cream. Or perhaps add a dash of chopped basil for a minty fresh addition to your meal. Just make sure to properly season your eggs if you go this route, creating a balance of flavors and adding them at the right time.
For those who like to spice things up, there are also easy options. For instance, you can take advantage of both the spice and acidity of fresh homemade salsa, incorporating tomato flavors into your eggs at the same time. Or try adding some pungent minced garlic to the mix. And of course, if you're a purist, you can always stick with the usual salt and pepper. No matter which way you go, you're bound to wind up with a dish that just can't be beat.