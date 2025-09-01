Korean BBQ 101: Experts Reveal The Top Rules First-Time Diners Always Get Wrong

Korean BBQ is undoubtedly the most popular part of Korean cuisine in the United States. After all, Americans love their meat, as evidenced by our love of steakhouse chains. Unlike steakhouses, though, Korean BBQ is a communal experience. It involves cooking slices of meat on a grill at the center of your table, and enjoying them with various side dishes and vegetables together with everyone. When the meat is almost done grilling, it's typically cut into bite-size pieces. If this is your first time going to a Korean BBQ restaurant, it can seem a little overwhelming being in an unfamiliar setting. We're here to help.

You should familiarize yourself with some key words and phrases to know at a Korean BBQ restaurant, but there's more to it than that, so we gathered some advice for you to follow. The Daily Meal interviewed experts from two Korean BBQ restaurants in Los Angeles. The first is Chef Solomon Lee from Gabin Korean Grill, a high-end Korean BBQ restaurant, and Joon Lee, the head server at ORIGIN Korean BBQ, a spot inspired by 1960s Seoul. The two gave us the rules and tips that Korean BBQ first-timers tend to get wrong, so you'll be well-equipped to enjoy your first Korean BBQ feast. There are different types of Korean BBQ restaurants, from all-you-can-eat places to a la carte restaurants that showcase more quality cuts, but the tips and rules below will apply no matter what kind you're at.