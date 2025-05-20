20 Essential Words To Know At A Korean BBQ Restaurant

If you're new to Korean food, knowing some essential words and phrases can definitely help you out at a Korean BBQ restaurant. After all, no one wants to be stuck looking at a menu they can't make sense of. And believe me, as an American expat who lived in South Korea for a while, I certainly know what that feels like. But of course, over time I became more familiar with Korean food and dining customs and also learned to read Hangul (the Korean alphabet). Now I'm here to pass along some of the basics to help you navigate your next dining experience at a Korean BBQ restaurant.

For the uninitiated, Korean food may seem a bit intimidating at first. The good news is that most Korean BBQ restaurants have very similar menus, offering the same customary selection of grilled meats, bubbling soups, and side dishes. So familiarizing yourself with some of the basics here can equip you to order from virtually any Korean BBQ menu that you encounter.