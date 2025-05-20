20 Essential Words To Know At A Korean BBQ Restaurant
If you're new to Korean food, knowing some essential words and phrases can definitely help you out at a Korean BBQ restaurant. After all, no one wants to be stuck looking at a menu they can't make sense of. And believe me, as an American expat who lived in South Korea for a while, I certainly know what that feels like. But of course, over time I became more familiar with Korean food and dining customs and also learned to read Hangul (the Korean alphabet). Now I'm here to pass along some of the basics to help you navigate your next dining experience at a Korean BBQ restaurant.
For the uninitiated, Korean food may seem a bit intimidating at first. The good news is that most Korean BBQ restaurants have very similar menus, offering the same customary selection of grilled meats, bubbling soups, and side dishes. So familiarizing yourself with some of the basics here can equip you to order from virtually any Korean BBQ menu that you encounter.
1. Kimchi (fermented cabbage and other vegetables)
Kimchi is the backbone of Korean cuisine. It's served with every meal. Kimchi is cabbage that's been fermented in a variety of ingredients including garlic, ginger, carrots, green onions, and chili paste. The end result is typically a pungent, flavorful mix that's sour and funky. Think of it like Korea's version of a spicy sauerkraut, but instead of the cabbage being shredded super thin, it's cut into bigger bite-sized pieces.
The most important thing to keep in mind here is that kimchi can be very different between restaurants. The longer kimchi ferments, the softer the cabbage is and the more assertive its flavors become. So the taste of kimchi really depends on how long the kimchi has been fermented. When kimchi is fermented for a shorter period of time, the cabbage is crispier and the flavor is much less funky. When you order food at a Korean restaurant, you're just about guaranteed to get a free side dish of kimchi to accompany your meal.
2. Banchan (side dishes)
One of the most unique things about Korean cuisine is the inclusion of banchan, which are a variety of small side dishes to accompany the meal. Much like kimchi, the style and ingredients used for banchan can be different between restaurants. Banchan typically includes dishes like glazed tofu, stir fried zucchini, bok choy, marinated mushrooms, and japchae, which are thin noodles made from sweet potatoes (often referred to in English as glass noodles).
In Korea, banchan is typically free of charge and replenished by request. Here in America, that's also usually the case — though some restaurants may charge for extra orders. Banchan is usually brought out to the table at the beginning of the meal and functions as an appetizer.
3. Bap (rice)
Bap (pronounced "bop") is the Korean word for rice. Most of the time, a few small bowls of rice are complementary when ordering meat for the grill. I like to combine a spoonful of rice with a piece of meat fresh off the grill and a little bit of kimchi for a well-rounded bite.
There are usually two types of rice served in Korean restaurants. Most of the time, sticky short grain white rice is served. This rice is similar to the rice that most Americans are familiar with. Other times, a multigrain rice is served that many Americans may not have encountered before. This rice is a mix of white rice, brown rice, black rice, and barley.
4. Bibimbap (mixed rice bowl)
In Korean, "bibim" means mixed. Put that together with "bap" — the Korean word for rice — and you get mixed rice.
Bibimbap is a Korean style of mixed rice bowls that usually feature a bunch of different vegetables that are either blanched, pickled, or stir fried. On top, there's always a sunny side up egg and usually some sesame seeds. Tying everything together is a gochujang (fermented chili paste) sauce that's made with garlic, vinegar, sugar, and sesame oil. Bibimbap is typically more of a lunch type of meal at Korean diners, but it's usually available on menus at BBQ restaurants for dinner.
5. Bokkeumbap (fried rice)
Bokkeumbap is Korean fried rice. This is an easy fried rice dish that's a staple in Korean cuisine and can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Unlike bibimbap, which features several vegetables, isn't stir-fried, and served in a bowl, bokkeumbap is stir-fried and often served on a piping hot cast iron skillet.
Kimchi bokkeumbap (kimchi stir-fried rice) is probably the most popular version of this dish. My favorite style of this is called jeyuk bokkeumbap, which is spicy pork fried rice. Bokkeumbap is pretty filling and usually a meal unto itself, but it can be a nice dish to share at the table along with other grilled meats.
6. Pajeon (Korean style pancake)
Pajeon is a Korean style pancake. Keep in mind that this is absolutely nothing like the American style pancakes that we serve for breakfast. Korean pancakes are savory, typically thin yet a bit dense, and often feature ingredients such as green onions and kimchi. It comes with a dipping sauce that's often made with soy sauce, vinegar, sesame seeds, and maybe a little sweetener such as honey.
If you're lucky, pajeon may be offered as banchan (free side dishes) at the beginning of your meal. But if it isn't, it's usually available for purchase on the menu at most Korean BBQ restaurants.
7. Bulgogi (Korean beef)
Bulgogi is thinly sliced Korean style beef. Bulgogi is marinated in a sweet and savory sauce that's made with soy sauce, garlic, ginger, pureed onion, crushed Asian pear, and brown sugar.
One important thing to remember is that because there's sugar in the marinade, bulgogi tends to quickly caramelize on the grill. Try to keep this in mind if you order it at a Korean restaurant and keep your eyes on it while it's cooking. You want the edges to get a light char, but you definitely don't want it to burn. Bulgogi is one of my favorite meats to order at Korean restaurants and if you like beef I'd definitely recommend giving it a try.
8. Galbi (ribs)
Galbi is the Korean word for ribs. Typically made with beef short ribs, galbi is flavored with a marinade that's pretty much identical to the marinade used in bulgogi. This creates a sweet and sticky glaze that caramelizes well on the grill.
There are a few variations of galbi that you might encounter. Dwaeji galbi is similar to regular galbi, except it's pork ribs instead of beef ribs. Galbi jjim is braised ribs, while galbi tang is a filling stew made with ribs in a savory broth. At just about any Korean BBQ restaurant, you're pretty much guaranteed to find some version of Korean style ribs on the menu.
9. Dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken)
Don't get confused even though the word "galbi" is used here — dakgalbi is not ribs. Instead, dakgalbi is spicy chicken stir-fry. Sometimes dakgalbi is available with varying degrees of spiciness, so it's probably worth asking your server if you have certain heat preferences. Keep in mind that dakgalbi is usually quite spicy, and I say that as someone who's a self-avowed chilihead.
At Korean BBQ restaurants, sometimes dakgalbi is cooked in the kitchen and brought out on a cast iron skillet, and other times it's brought out raw and cooked on the grill right at the table. Sometimes it's also mixed melted cheese for an ultra gooey, filling dish. No matter how it's prepared or served, dakgalbi is delicious and one of my favorite things to order at Korean restaurants.
10. Samgyeopsal (Korean pork belly)
Samgyeopsal is Korean style pork belly. You might be wondering: What's the difference between pork belly and bacon? Pork belly is basically uncured bacon. Most of the time, samgyeopsal is sliced super thin so that it can be easily cut with scissors on the grill. That said, some restaurants serve it in thicker chunks, which I prefer.
Samgyeopsal is often served plain and accompanied with sesame oil and salt for dipping after it's been crisped up on the grill. Other times, samgyeopsal is glazed in a marinade before it's cooked. Either way, samgyeopsal is one of the most popular meats at Korean restaurants, and for good reason; Korean pork belly is absolutely delicious. Cook up a piece and pair it with a piece of kimchi — the tangy kimchi cuts through the fatty pork belly in delectable harmony.
11. Jjigae (stew)
Jjigae means stew in Korean and stews are a huge part of Korean cuisine. There are all types of stews in Korea, but perhaps the most popular and well-known is kimchi jjigae. Made with kimchi, pork belly, and green onions, this stew has a tangy, spicy broth that's really flavorful. Another type of jjigae is doenjang jjigae, which is made with fermented soybean paste.
Korean stews are great to have because they're a good way to use up some of the rice that's bound to be on the table. Just keep in mind that they tend to come out bubbling hot, so be sure to let it cool off a few minutes before you dive in with your spoon.
12. Mulgogi (fish)
In Korean, "mul" means water and "gogi" means meat. So the word for fish in Korean translates to "water meat" — which is so straightforward and literal that I've always found it kind of cute and humorous. Keep in mind that mulgogi is a general term that doesn't refer to any specific species of fish, though mackerel is commonly served at Korean BBQ restaurants.
If shellfish is what you're after, then look for the word "jogae" on the menu (which means shellfish or clams). Shellfish is a huge part of Korean cuisine, especially in coastal cities like Busan, and can be found on the menu at many Korean BBQ restaurants. The shellfish are often brought out raw with little cubes of butter inside, which slowly melt over the clams as they heat up on the grill.
13. Dubu (tofu)
Dubu means tofu in Korean. So if you see that word on the menu, tofu is most certainly used in that dish. One of the most common tofu dishes in Korea is called sundubu jjigae, which is a spicy tofu stew (and one of my all-time favorite Korean dishes).
Sundubu is made with soft tofu that's extra silky. Other ingredients include green onions, garlic, kimchi, and some form of extra protein (usually shellfish or pork belly). Sundubu is a great soup to have at the table to enjoy with Korean BBQ, because its gentle textures provide a nice contrast to the charred meats on the grill.
14. Dubu buchim (pan-fried tofu)
Dubu buchim is firm blocks of tofu that have been pan fried and glazed in a sticky sauce that's sweet and spicy. Sometimes this is served as complementary banchan (small side dish) but it can also be an entrée on the menu that's served on a bigger plate.
Dubu buchim is one of my favorite Korean dishes and it's all about that sauce. But there's also something about the chopped green onions and sesame seeds on top that give it some extra flavor and texture. Dubu buchim can be a nice reprieve from all the fatty meats on the grill at a Korean BBQ restaurant, while also being just as satisfying.
15. Ssam (leaves used to wrap grilled meat)
Ssam refers to different types of leaves that are used to wrap around bite-sized pieces of meat that come off the grill. Some of these leaves include plain lettuce and perilla leaves, which have a complex flavor that tastes like a mix between mint, basil, and licorice.
In Korea, sometimes friends and family at restaurants will hold these lettuce wraps and hand feed them to people at the table. If that seems a bit strange, keep in mind that Korean food culture is far more interactive, communal, and celebratory than the more staid dining habits of the United States.
16. Ssamjang (spicy dipping sauce)
Ssamjang is a thick dip made from a mix of fermented soybean paste and chili paste. The flavor is funky, savory, and a bit spicy. This dip is often used with leaf wraps, raw vegetables, and grilled meat.
Because ssamjang is on the salty side, a little bit goes a long way, so you might want to give it a little taste on its own before you slather it onto your food at the table. Like banchan, ssamjang is typically complementary and comes out at the beginning of the meal and can usually be replenished upon request. This dip tastes especially good with grilled pork belly.
17. Makgeolli
Korean BBQ restaurants tend to offer a handful of alcohol options, and one of those options is makgeolli. I can honestly say that before I drank makgeolli, I'd never tasted anything quite like it. Cloudy and milky in color and made with rice wine, makgeolli is tart, sweet, and creamy. It's refreshing and a little fizzy and so original that there's nothing to really compare it to in American drinking culture.
In Korea, it's fairly common for restaurants to serve homemade makgeolli, but of course, mass-produced makgeolli is also widely available. Plain makgeolli has its own distinctive flavor, but it also comes infused with fruit flavors including strawberry, banana, and peach.
18. Soju
Soju is a liquor made from rice. Clear and a bit sweet, soju has a similar flavor to vodka. Soju is typically taken as shots or mixed into cocktails.
Similar to makgeolli, soju is an ancient beverage that had the same plain flavor profile for most of its history. These days, modern versions of soju are available including peach (my personal favorite), grapefruit, orange, apple, and grape. In Korea, soju is widely available at restaurants and convenience stores. Of course, in America, the availability of soju isn't nearly as widespread, but you should definitely be able to find some on the menu at Korean BBQ restaurants. Drinking soju is extremely common in Korea, especially at restaurants, and it pairs very well with barbecue.
19. Maekju (beer)
Maekju is the Korean word for beer. I'll be totally honest here: I've tried all kinds of beer in Korea and most of it is not very good. There just simply is not the kind of diversity in style and depth of flavor that you find in America. The vast majority of it is cheap pale lager and it all pretty much tastes the same.
At the same time, chocolate peanut butter porter doesn't exactly sound like it would pair well with a plate of kimchi fried rice and grilled pork belly. Sometimes a simple cold beer is all you need. Some of the most popular Korean beers include Cass, Hite, and Kloud (which is the smoothest choice, in my opinion).
20. Somaek
Somaek — a word that combines soju and maekju — is exactly that: a cocktail that mixes soju and beer. That may sound a bit intense, but in my opinion, adding soju to Korean beer actually makes the beer much more palatable.
You probably won't find somaek on the menu, so you'll have to order beer and soju separately and then mix it yourself at the table. The ratio is about 75% beer to 25% soju. Because soju comes in different flavors, you can get pretty creative with this simple cocktail.
Living in South Korea was one of the most formative experiences of my life. When I look back on my time there, there's no doubt that some of my best memories were at Korean BBQ restaurants. I hope you can use some of these words and phrases at Korean BBQ restaurants to make some good memories of your own.