The Game-Changing Way To Flip Your Steak For A Perfect Sear

The right way to cook a steak is one of those topics that inspires passionate responses. Many claim that locking in a proper sear means disturbing the steak as little as possible while it develops a brown crust. Often, this comes down to flipping it just once. Although this method can produce a beautiful sear, there is a better way which may come as a surprise.

Rather than flipping the steak just once, flipping it frequently as you cook can actually promote a more even sear. By repeatedly exposing both sides of the steak to high heat, you increase the evaporation of surface moisture, which means a stronger Maillard reaction to produce that crispy crust.

Simply put, wetter meat doesn't sear as well as drier meat. Steaks sear even better when you pat them dry first or salt them at least 40 minutes before cooking to leach moisture out. However, frequent flipping does a lot of the legwork. Note that this works best with steaks at least one-inch thick, cooked over high heat. Thinner steaks can rapidly overcook, while lower temperatures won't evaporate enough moisture for a proper sear.