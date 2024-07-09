Key Signs That A Korean BBQ Joint Is The Real Deal

When it comes to Korean BBQ restaurants, quality is the key to a tasty experience. That's why Daily Meal reached out to John Bach, executive chef of Seoul Food KBBQ. This catering service features a variety of delicious Korean dishes courtesy of chef Bach, who originally hails from South Korea and draws heavily from family recipes when creating tasty menu options. Because finding a good local Korean establishment can be challenging (and here's a top ordering tip for those new to Korean BBQ), Bach offers an easy way to determine whether a restaurant will offer a great experience: Try the kimchi.

As Bach says, "It is common practice for Koreans to judge a restaurant by its kimchi quality and taste." Typically consisting of fermented vegetables like cabbage, cucumbers, and radishes, kimchi is a tangy and flavorful dish often made spicy by the inclusion of gochugaru, a type of chili powder frequently used in Korean cuisine. Bach goes on to say, "You can expect any decent Korean restaurant to take significant pride and traditional intent with their kimchi." Another sign of quality to look for is location, as Bach states that "Korean business owners tend to open businesses where other Korean businesses are doing well."