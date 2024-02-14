The Banchan Tip That'll Improve Your Next Korean Restaurant Experience

Upon visiting a Korean BBQ restaurant, you may have noticed the wide selection of small side dishes that are served in addition to the main course. These dishes are known as banchan, and they're definitely not meant to be eaten as appetizers. Instead, banchan are best eaten with the main course, as the small dishes are chosen to pair with the flavors of the entree — sort of like substantial condiments to construct the perfect bite.

For that reason, diners should not fill up on banchan, no matter how tasty the dishes may be on their own. Speaking with VoyageLA, Los Angeles-based Korean chef Jihee Kim clarified the tradition of serving banchan, stating, "Banchan are all the little side dishes that normally complement any Korean meal." The chef went on to say there are no real limits as far as what goes into making banchan, although it's best for the dishes to be prepared with "fresh, seasonal ingredients." For that reason, you can expect any given banchan assortment to include a diverse confluence of tastes, colors, and textures.