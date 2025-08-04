We Tried 6 Aldi Breads And The Best One Tasted Just Like Homemade

Aldi is known among frugal shoppers for its range of affordable groceries. You won't find many of its brands at competing grocery stores, so they can be unfamiliar to some consumers. For a good introduction to the chain's bread offerings, Daily Meal ranked six Aldi breads from worst to best. Despite the impressive competition, our top selection was in a class of its own.

Aldi's Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf lives up to its name, with a nearly ideal taste and texture. Opening the bag reveals a fresh smell, like it was recently packaged in the bakery. Although it is a nut-free bread, mild hints of nuttiness permeate the loaf, whether untoasted or toasted. (The oven does add a delightfully crisp texture.)

Our bread reviewer finds that Specially Selected Italian Bread Loaf is the closest shoppers can get to authentic Italian bread without visiting someone's nonna. It stands so far above other store-bought varieties that their entire family agrees it was more satisfying than the breads they typically eat.