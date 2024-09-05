​​The Discontinued Cheerios Flavor That Tasted Like Fall In A Bowl

When the days get shorter and the nights a little cooler, it's officially safe to start binging on fall flavors. Pumpkin spice season comes earlier and earlier each year, it seems, but for folks who love maple, there's a little less cause to celebrate since General Mills recently discontinued Maple Cheerios. They tasted just like fall in a bowl, and fans say there's not much else to fill the empty "O" in their hearts.

Maple Cheerios lovers started to notice the boxes disappearing from grocery store shelves in 2023, which raised some red flags — so much so that a fan asked Cheerios point blank if the cereal was finished via X. That's when the bad news swept the nation. "Yes, Maple Cheerios have been discontinued. We'll let our team know you're missing them!," the company replied on May 18, 2023.

The good news is that while there aren't any other loop-shaped cereals out there that are quite the same, Maple Cheerios lovers do have a few maple-y options to try and fill the void. It's also super easy to do a little DIY breakfast hack with regular Cheerios and a dash of real maple syrup.