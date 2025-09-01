Bonnie And Clyde's Last Meal Was 2 Simple Sandwiches To-Go

The Great Depression in the 1930s was marked by extreme hardship and poverty. When people weren't looking for their next peanut butter and pickle sandwich to tide them over, they were chatting about larger-than-life outlaws like Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, also known as Bonnie and Clyde. This duo gained notoriety for robbing banks, kidnapping, and killing people. After they were killed, their simple sandwich choice became famous. A fried bologna sandwich and a classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato, or BLT, were the last two that these outlaws ordered up and started consuming before they met their demise.

It was May 23, 1934, and the partners in crime decided to stop at Ma Canfield's Cafe in Gibsland, Louisiana, for a quick bite to eat. Sandwiches, which are both convenient and portable, were a natural choice for someone on the run. The two had allegedly stopped off at this eatery for coffee and donuts, but decided some additional grub was needed.

History is a little fuzzy on who had which sandwich, but as the story goes, Bonnie was gunned down holding half a fried bologna sandwich, and the BLT, which must have been for Clyde, is rumored to never have made it out of the brown paper bag it came in. What's fascinating about these two sandwiches is that one was cheap and accessible, while the other would have been a bit of a luxury during the Great Depression era that these gangsters lived in.