The Origin Of The Peanut Butter And Pickle Sandwich

Peanut butter and pickles were both foods that made their mark during the Great Depression, and the idea to combine these polar opposites came less out of a weird pregnancy craving or late-night experiment, and more as a way to utilize ingredients that were most accessible and turn them into a meal. All across America in the 1930s, households had to get really creative with their dishes in order to stave off hunger without breaking the bank.

At the time, peanut butter was an extremely cheap product – so cheap, in fact, that peanut butter-stuffed onions were also heavily promoted during the Great Depression. Bread was another common food because it was easy to make and kept you feeling full for longer. And pickles were a pantry staple because they could be kept in brine for a long time without going bad. With just three cheap and easy ingredients, families could throw together an affordable meal in no time. But the creation soon went beyond price and convenience.

The New York Times reported that this Great Depression-era meal was so popular, it was even offered at deli counters. Finding the unique concoction on restaurant menus may be more difficult in the age of avocado toast and hearty sub sandwiches, but many people still have fond memories of enjoying this Depression-era sandwich, most likely introduced to them by family members who grew up during that difficult time. As the Times reporter confirmed: "A lot of people's grandmothers used to eat them."