Give Your BLT Sandwich Even More Crunch With Fried Green Tomatoes

In addition to refreshing slices of watermelon and healthy homemade popsicles, freshly made bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwiches are a perfect summertime snack. Crunchy salted bacon, crisp in-season lettuce, and juicy tomatoes make BLTs extra flavorful. Yet even after combining these three crucial ingredients with soft, fluffy bread and a solid spread of mayonnaise, you might be craving more texture in your favorite warm-weather sandwich. If you want to enhance the consistency of classic BLTs without changing the standard lineup of ingredients, use fried green tomatoes.

Southern-fried green tomatoes are green tomato slices covered in cornmeal and brown sugar and fried in oil until crispy. You can also use plain or seasoned breadcrumbs or panko breadcrumbs as adequate alternatives. Once these delicacies are sufficiently cooked, you're left with lush, tart tomatoes covered in crunchy fried breading.

The type of green tomatoes you want for your next BLT are not green heirloom tomatoes but unripe red tomatoes. These tomatoes have a fresh, sharp taste and reach their peak in the summer when harvested prematurely. Depending on where you live in the U.S., green tomatoes can be found at farmer's markets and select grocery stores throughout the summer and early fall season. Once you secure enough fresh green tomatoes, you're ready to fry up these colorful beauties to upgrade your favorite midday snack. But before you attempt to make upgraded BLTs, consider following a few tips to ensure your efforts result in supremely crunchy sandwiches.