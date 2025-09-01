8 Taco Bell Items Their Own Employees Won't Eat

There are plenty of restaurants out there that offer authentic Mexican food. But Taco Bell always hits the spot when you're looking for something that's quick and not necessarily authentic. Ever since the first Taco Bell outlet opened in 1962, it has been a beloved stop for fast-casual Mexican food. No wonder the restaurant chain now has over 8,400 locations across the world.

The best part about Taco Bell is that it has a vast menu with something for everyone, and most fans would say that all the offerings are delicious, be it the burritos, tacos, sides, or desserts. However, many who identify themselves as either current or former Taco Bell employees on Reddit don't necessarily have good things to say about some of the menu items. They've declared they would never eat a few of the options available at the restaurant chain, providing an array of reasons for their refusals. In fact, they have also advised customers to avoid getting these same items.

That said, we aren't here to scare you or stop you from ordering your favorite food from Taco Bell. But, if you're looking to make better choices at the restaurant chain, this article is worth a read. While there are plenty of big mistakes you could make when ordering at Taco Bell, getting the menu items that even the staff wouldn't eat should definitely not be one of them.