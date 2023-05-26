Taco Bell Adds A Spicy Twist To Its Menu With New Steak Chile Verde Fries

According to Taco Bell, the way to enhance its wildly popular nacho fries is by adding succulent steak and zesty sauce. And that's precisely what the chain is doing with the release of its Steak Chile Verde Fries. The new menu item consists of fries (with the perfect amount of spice), marinated grilled steak, sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, a blend of three cheeses, and Fiesta strips for a bit of crunch. The dish also includes the restaurant's brand-new Chile Verde sauce, which features herbs, lime, and jalapeño.

Per chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews, "spicy, crunchy, [and] saucy" are the flavors and textures that fans of Taco Bell love most. They're also sure to enjoy the "balanced pops of lime, garlic, and jalapeño" evident in the new sauce. The new fries retail for $4.49, which is a steal when you consider this item could be a meal by itself.

Of course, that's not the only thing Taco Bell is cooking up this summer.