Taco Bell Is Being Sued Over A Man's Disappointing Mexican Pizza

When that Taco Bell craving hits, many people run to place that order. But for one New York resident, the Live Mas mantra felt more like a "menos" when the food order arrived. While an older quick-service restaurant commercial questioned "Where's the Beef?," that commentary has taken a different turn in the New York District Court. Plaintiff Frank Siragusa filed a class action lawsuit against Taco Bell alleging that his purchased Mexican Pizza, as well as other Taco Bell items, did not live up to the advertising photos that created his purchase expectation.

According to court filings, Siragusa purchased a Mexican Pizza on September 20, 2022 with an expectation that the menu item would contain a "similar amount of beef and bean filling" as depicted in the food brand's advertisement. Siragusa alleges his purchase contained less than half of the expected beef and bean filling, documented with photo evidence. He asserts that he would not have purchased the dish if he had understood the lesser filing amounts.

While Siragusa had a personal experience with the Mexican Pizza, the lawsuit extends to a variety of Taco Bell menu items. Categorized as "overstated menu items," the group includes the Crunchwrap Supreme, the Grande Crunchwrap, the Vegan Crunchwrap, the Mexican Pizza, and/or the Veggie Mexican Pizza. Siragusa and his legal team are seeking various damages for the class due to the alleged violations of the New York Deceptive Acts and Practices Act.