Give Basic Grocery Store Oils A Bougie Transformation With Tasty Infusions
If you're a home cook, you're probably always looking for clever ways to add a bit of extra flavor to your favorite meals. One fun and inventive way to do this is to create infused cooking oils at home. You can easily take store-bought oils and infuse any number of herbs into them, improving the taste and aroma of the oil, and, at the same time, imparting that taste into whatever recipe you use it in. Although infusion is fairly simple, you should do it carefully in order to avoid an unappetizing result, or, worse, a dangerous one.
According to a study by the University of Idaho, oils that are improperly infused or stored can become a breeding ground for botulism — a foodborne illness that can cause paralysis and even death. Luckily, botulism cannot grow in an acidic environment, so you can acidify certain herbs (including garlic, basil, oregano, and rosemary) to make them safer.
To do so, simply mix 1 tablespoon of citric acid with 2 cups of water and soak your herb in it for 24 hours. Then, drain the solution and dry your herbs thoroughly. The acidified herb can then be left in the jar of oil to infuse for up to 10 days, and you're free to leave it in even longer than this. It's also fine to keep it in the oil while using it, though it's worth noting that the flavor may grow very intense. Finally, you can store the oil at room temperature, so long as you keep it away from the stove. That said, it's usually better off refrigerated.
Great uses for homemade infused oils
While any oil can technically be infused, olive oil is a common choice, as the herbs complement its earthy and bitter taste nicely. However, keep in mind that infused oils are not the best for frying, as the herb inclusions will have a lower smoke point than the oil itself. Rather, they're best when included directly into a recipe — such as drizzled over Alfredo pasta. A garlic-infused olive oil would be perfect on a dish like this, as it adds a bit more nuance to each bite, while still complementing and increasing the taste.
If you want a sweeter oil, consider making vanilla-infused olive oil. The vanilla will take away some of its bitterness, making it perfect for a sweeter rendition of olive oil cake, or as a topping for some store-bought vanilla ice cream. For this type of infusion, we recommend that you carefully store it in the fridge and toss it after about four days to minimize the risk of foodborne illness.
Another great use for infused oils is popping popcorn. You can cook popcorn directly in the infused oil, rather than seasoning it afterward, for a greater depth of flavor. Any kind of infusion would work here, and it all depends on whether you like savory, sweet, or spicy popcorn. Ultimately, as long as you keep safety precautions in mind, the possibilities with homemade infused oil are endless.