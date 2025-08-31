Give Basic Grocery Store Oils A Bougie Transformation With Tasty Infusions

If you're a home cook, you're probably always looking for clever ways to add a bit of extra flavor to your favorite meals. One fun and inventive way to do this is to create infused cooking oils at home. You can easily take store-bought oils and infuse any number of herbs into them, improving the taste and aroma of the oil, and, at the same time, imparting that taste into whatever recipe you use it in. Although infusion is fairly simple, you should do it carefully in order to avoid an unappetizing result, or, worse, a dangerous one.

According to a study by the University of Idaho, oils that are improperly infused or stored can become a breeding ground for botulism — a foodborne illness that can cause paralysis and even death. Luckily, botulism cannot grow in an acidic environment, so you can acidify certain herbs (including garlic, basil, oregano, and rosemary) to make them safer.

To do so, simply mix 1 tablespoon of citric acid with 2 cups of water and soak your herb in it for 24 hours. Then, drain the solution and dry your herbs thoroughly. The acidified herb can then be left in the jar of oil to infuse for up to 10 days, and you're free to leave it in even longer than this. It's also fine to keep it in the oil while using it, though it's worth noting that the flavor may grow very intense. Finally, you can store the oil at room temperature, so long as you keep it away from the stove. That said, it's usually better off refrigerated.