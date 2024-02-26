Infused Oils Are The Key To Upgrading Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce

When you're craving something creamy, fettuccine Alfredo may be the way to go. A quick and easy Alfredo sauce recipe really only requires three ingredients: Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, heavy cream, and butter. However, sometimes when the hunger strikes, you may not have the time to mix up your own. One easy way to cut down on time spent making the dish is to simply buy a jar of premade Alfredo sauce from the grocery store.

But if you want to upgrade your Alfredo sauce to make it taste a little more homemade, you can always add some ingredients of your own. The simplest way this can be achieved is by stirring in some herbs and seasonings. However, if you want to add flavor while amping up the richness of the sauce, adding some infused oil can help achieve that desired result.

While different oils do have distinct flavors depending on what they're pressed from, additives to the oils will also impart some extra taste. Drizzling a little oil into your Alfredo sauce will transfer that flavor to the pasta dish as well.