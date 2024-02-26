Infused Oils Are The Key To Upgrading Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce
When you're craving something creamy, fettuccine Alfredo may be the way to go. A quick and easy Alfredo sauce recipe really only requires three ingredients: Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, heavy cream, and butter. However, sometimes when the hunger strikes, you may not have the time to mix up your own. One easy way to cut down on time spent making the dish is to simply buy a jar of premade Alfredo sauce from the grocery store.
But if you want to upgrade your Alfredo sauce to make it taste a little more homemade, you can always add some ingredients of your own. The simplest way this can be achieved is by stirring in some herbs and seasonings. However, if you want to add flavor while amping up the richness of the sauce, adding some infused oil can help achieve that desired result.
While different oils do have distinct flavors depending on what they're pressed from, additives to the oils will also impart some extra taste. Drizzling a little oil into your Alfredo sauce will transfer that flavor to the pasta dish as well.
What oils pair well with Alfredo?
There are two different ways to incorporate infused oil into your Alfredo dish. The first is to simply drizzle it on top of your prepared pasta. This method can provide a burst of flavor, though it may be more concentrated in some parts of the pasta dish. The second method is to mix it directly into the sauce beforehand. This approach blends the flavor of the oil into the sauce, ensuring it's evenly distributed throughout the entire dish.
Since Alfredo sauce is quite rich, a bit of flavor from an herb-infused oil might complement the taste of the dish. Basil, sage, and rosemary-infused oils can all add an extra layer of flavor. If you're seeking a bit of acidity to cut through the richness, you can even find oils infused with blood orange, jalapeño, and lemon flavors.
If you're using truffle oil, you'll want to be cautious with the amount you add. The oil is quite potent, but can lend a savory, umami flavor to the dish. However, if you're feeling adventurous, you can always customize your infused oils, too.
How to infuse your own oils with custom flavors
While you can always buy infused oils, making your own with kitchen items you already have on hand is also an option. Fresh olive, canola, avocado, and sunflower oils will work best for this purpose. These oils are mildly flavored on their own, so they won't overpower the taste of the additives. Then, select which herbs and seasonings you want to add to the oil.
There are two different methods for infusing flavor into your oil. The heated infusion involves heating the oil to around 140 degrees Fahrenheit on the stovetop. Then, remove it from the heat and mix in your spices and seasonings. Allow it to rest and cool down, then strain out the added ingredients once it reaches your desired flavor.
The cold infusion doesn't require any heat. Instead, you simply need to add up to two tablespoons of dried herbs to a cup of oil, then refrigerate the oil for a few weeks to let the flavors meld together. Whether you buy a pre-mixed bottle or prepare your own infused oils, adding a little bit of flavoring can help to enhance the flavor of your store-bought Alfredo sauce.