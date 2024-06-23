Vanilla-Infused Olive Oil Is About To Be Your New Favorite Meal Topper

Whether you're marinating olives or adding a generous drizzle atop some creamy homemade hummus, olive oil is a versatile, nutrient-dense, must-have kitchen staple that enhances many dishes. Although plain extra virgin olive oil is timeless, flavor-infused olive oil can add subtle depth to your favorite recipes. While you may immediately think of EVOO infusions made with savory ingredients such as garlic or jalapeño, vanilla-infused olive oil is a culinary secret weapon.

Vanilla is often dismissed as a bland flavor. But contrary to popular belief, it's dripping with complexity. Unless you're an expert, it's easy to associate vanilla with just one flavor compound — vanillin. This singular (albeit tasty) molecule is frequently mimicked and used in imitation vanilla products, but is only 1% of vanilla's true flavor. If you look beyond the basics, you'll find that pure vanilla contains 250 flavor compounds spanning floral, woody, smoky, and spicy notes. When these nuanced flavor profiles are introduced to the bright, grassy, and peppery taste of olive oil, out comes a sophisticated meal topper that's equal parts approachable and avant-garde.

There's no denying that vanilla-kissed olive oil is an uncommon kitchen ingredient, but you'd be surprised to discover just how many dishes it suits, both sweet and savory; a delicious novelty that's customizable to boot. What's not to love?