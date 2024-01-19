Cook Popcorn In Infused Oil And You'll Never Go Back

Popcorn is a snack that's been around for centuries. Incredibly versatile, popcorn can be made with as little or as much flavor as you want. If you prefer classic buttery popcorn, this tried-and-true version is always delicious. However, if you want to go with flavors that are a little more interesting, the options are endless. It's all about how you infuse those flavors.

While some people toss their popcorn in a dry seasoning mix after it has been popped, for the best flavor, you should use spice-infused oil. The most effective way to do this is to pop the kernels directly in the infused oil, giving them a huge boost in flavor. The recipe is up to you — whether you like spicy, umami, garlicky, or herby-flavored popcorn. But no matter what you choose, it's important to know exactly how much oil to use, as you want to keep that light, airy crunch.