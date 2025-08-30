Here's Exactly How Travis Kelce Orders His Steak

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' much-anticipated Kansas City steakhouse started making headlines ahead of its September 17, 2025, opening. Reservations went fast for the launch of 1587 Prime, a mashup of their jersey numbers, and it was fully booked a month out. However, if you ever happen to snag a table, and Kelce and Mahomes are there with the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating a victory, make no mis-steak, Kelce's steak preference is a love story that not every dad, Chad, and Brad steak purist is going to appreciate. The footballer revealed to People, "I'm a medium guy. I like a medium. Hot pink center all the way through."

For some chefs, this level of doneness causes distress. If they aren't the ones eating it, you may wonder why they care so much. Well, a chef is like an artist. The steak is the canvas, and they want to show off their technique for cooking a perfect medium-rare steak. If a grill master were to prepare a steak medium or well-done, they may find themselves questioning their own skills. As a steak cooks, it loses moisture; its texture changes; and so does the flavor. The longer it cooks, the less juicy and succulent it becomes, and no chef wants to be accused of feeding someone a dry steak.