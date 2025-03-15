The Steak Orders Of 12 Former Presidents Revealed

Steak orders can tell you a lot about a person. There's not any scientific basis to that statement, of course — but like star signs, it's easy to see how steak orders can correspond with certain personalities. If you like your steak rare or a perfect medium-rare, for instance, you're perhaps more of a risk taker who has a more sensitive palette. Alternatively, if you like your steak well-done, you're a traditionalist who has no time for nonsense. What's funny is that these correlations can be seen not just in your friends and family, but in those who hold the highest office in the land. Throughout history, the commanders-in-chief who have become President of the United States have demonstrated time and time again that how they like their steak tracks pretty cleanly with how they govern the country.

While some steak orders of former (or current) presidents have been well-documented, others are a little more lesser-known. We're willing to bet you didn't know too much about how Ulysses S. Grant liked his steak, or the fact that William Howard Taft would eat his for breakfast. We're also guessing that you didn't know where Theodore Roosevelt liked to eat his steak, or the reasons that Jimmy Carter had to keep his on the mild side. Get ready for a trip through presidential history, served with a side of beef.