President Ulysses S Grant Would Never Touch Steak Cooked Like This

President Ulysses S. Grant was a Union general before he received the title of Commander and Chief. Born and raised in Point Pleasant, Ohio, Grant had simple tastes even before he went off to war. For example, he reportedly enjoyed earthwork beans and, for breakfast, vinegar-soaked cucumbers and black coffee. If he was going to have dessert, rice pudding was his sweet of choice. Ultimately, Grant was no gourmet, and this is even more evident when it came to how this U.S. President liked his steak: He wouldn't eat meat that was rare and bloody, as it reportedly made him sick to his stomach.

Instead, Grant preferred this favored cut of beef well done. Today's meat connoisseurs might argue this leader of armies was setting himself up for a chewy and tough bite. They might be right — if you want to experience the rich flavor this cut has to offer, a steak cooked to a perfect medium-rare is the gold standard. However, if you're among those who like your filet mignon, ribeyes, and T-bones raw and bloody, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.