Why Pale Ale Is The Best Type Of Beer To Pair With Fried Food

There are times when pairing drinks with food calls for a delicate wine with lots of subtle floral, herbal, and mineral notes — and there are times when you just want a big, frothy beer to complement your dinner. Beer can pair well with just about anything, but fried food in particular will have many of us craving a cold one.

Optimally, you want your beer to correspond to the flavors of the food while matching or balancing its textures and weight. According to Jessie Massie, Taproom Executive Chef at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., when you're eating fried food, the best choice of beer is a pale ale.

"An all-around versatile choice is a classic pub-style beer like a pale ale," Massie told the Daily Meal. "A good English-style pale ale or American pale ale [...] can both cut through rich fatty flavors to cleanse the palate and also complement fry batter spices with approachable hoppy aromas."

Pale ales are medium-bodied, golden or amber-colored beers that, like their cousin, the IPA, include a bouquet of varied flavors and aromas, thanks to the high hop content. They tend to be a little bitter, but not exceedingly so, with bready, toasty notes and fairly strong carbonation. Pale ales manage to straddle the line of being approachable and versatile without being a shrinking violet when it comes to flavor, which is what makes them so good with food — especially your favorite deep-fried dishes.