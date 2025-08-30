These Are The New York City Restaurants Bobby Flay Swears By

If you are a gourmet food lover, there is a strong chance that you are familiar with Bobby Flay, the award winning celebrity chef and restaurateur. Known for his several hit television shows on the Food Network, Flay is an expert in a variety of cuisines. Shows like "BBQ Brawl, "Beat Bobby Flay," "Bobby's Triple Threat," "Brunch @ Bobby's," and "Iron Chef America" have platformed his talents to an international audience, helping him become one of the most famous chefs alive today.

While his restaurants flourish all over the world, Flay has a special place in his heart for the culinary scene of New York City, which happens to be his hometown. Because his opinions are held so highly in the culinary world, fans often look to Flay for food recommendations in the Big Apple. Flay has been open with sharing his favorite New York City restaurants in several interviews as well as on his show The Flay List, in which Flay and his daughter, Sophie, travel the city and visit their favorite eateries. Based on these recommendations, here are the 10 restaurants that Bobby Flay swears by in New York City.