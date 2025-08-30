These Are The New York City Restaurants Bobby Flay Swears By
If you are a gourmet food lover, there is a strong chance that you are familiar with Bobby Flay, the award winning celebrity chef and restaurateur. Known for his several hit television shows on the Food Network, Flay is an expert in a variety of cuisines. Shows like "BBQ Brawl, "Beat Bobby Flay," "Bobby's Triple Threat," "Brunch @ Bobby's," and "Iron Chef America" have platformed his talents to an international audience, helping him become one of the most famous chefs alive today.
While his restaurants flourish all over the world, Flay has a special place in his heart for the culinary scene of New York City, which happens to be his hometown. Because his opinions are held so highly in the culinary world, fans often look to Flay for food recommendations in the Big Apple. Flay has been open with sharing his favorite New York City restaurants in several interviews as well as on his show The Flay List, in which Flay and his daughter, Sophie, travel the city and visit their favorite eateries. Based on these recommendations, here are the 10 restaurants that Bobby Flay swears by in New York City.
J.G. Melon
It takes a lot for a restaurant to capture Bobby Flay's heart, but J.G. Melon had no trouble in doing so. Located on the Upper East Side, this iconic diner is famous for its juicy burgers. Since opening in 1972, J.G. Melon has been a neighborhood staple, serving everyone from locals to well-known celebrities. The decor of this restaurant is also iconic, with a trademark green exterior and comforting old-fashioned interior.
Flay has sung its praises on several occasions, even going as far as to say it serves "the best cheeseburgers in the world" (via Food Network). Flay also says that this restaurant helped inspire him in a business sense, saying that J.G. Melon was "The catalyst for me opening my own Bobby's Burger Palaces. It's so simple and perfect. Not a chef-driven burger, just a great burger" (via The Hollywood Reporter) This restaurant is also featured on Season 1, Episode 5 of "The Flay List." If you want to experience his cash-only restaurant the way Flay does, order your burger with double cheese.
Balthazar
Another restaurant that Bobby Flay has praised on numerous occasions is Balthazar, a French brasserie located in Soho. Opening in 1997, Balthazar has become a neighborhood hot spot and remains busy from breakfast through dinner every day of the week. This restaurant earned the honor of being a Michelin guide recommendation, helping further elevate its status as one of New York City's best restaurants.
Flay is something of a regular at Balthazar and has promoted and praised the restaurant on his Food Network shows. On Season 1, Episode 2 of "The Flay List," Flay visits the restaurant to enjoy a coffee and a pastry. However, his favorite item on the Balthazar menu is the french fries, which he says are the best french fries ever made, "hands down." In an interview with Food Network, he explains that these perfect french fries are made with Idaho russet potatoes, which are then expertly sliced, blanched, fried, and then salted. The result is a classic side dish to any of the delicious entrees at Balthazar.
Wolfgang's Steakhouse
When Bobby Flay is craving a classic steak dinner in New York City, chances are he will go to Wolfgang's Steakhouse. This classic establishment has been serving up quality meats for four decades, earning its reputation as one of the premier steakhouses in the country. The restaurant, which is helmed by Wolfgang Zwiener, has six locations in the continental United States as well as additional locations in Japan, Manila, South Korea, Hawaii, China, and Singapore.
Wolfgang's Steakhouse was featured on Season 1, Episode 3 of "The Flay List." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Flay shared: "When I want a steak on a Sunday night, it's where I go. It feels like old New York." For its classic charm and delicious quality steak and seafood, Wolfgang's Steakhouse in New York City is a restaurant that Flay recommends with all his heart.
LOS TACOS No. 1
There is usually a line stemming out of the door for LOS TACOS No. 1, and fans would agree that the food is worth the wait. While this restaurant may not have any chairs, it does have authentic Mexican tacos, quesadillas, and sides that have won over customers, including Bobby Flay. This restaurant was created by three close friends who wanted to bring authentic Mexican tacos to the East Coast. The limited but perfected menu here features asada, pollo, adobada, and nopal, all cooked and served to perfection.
On the first ever episode of his show "The Flay List," Flay took us to the restaurant's Chelsea Market location, which is considered to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in New York City. While it may not be as fancy as some of Flay's other favorite restaurant picks, it is a favorite of his because of the quality ingredients, which make these tacos simple but outstanding and earn the restaurant a place among Flay's favorites of the city.
Joe's Pizza
There is no food more iconic to New York City than a slice of pizza, and Joe's Pizza has perfected the New York-style slice. In 1975, Naples-born Joe Pozzuoli opened the first Joe's Pizza in Greenwich Village, and it was a massive success. Joe's now has nine locations in the United States, each offering an assortment of classic pizza options served the New York way with thin, crispy crusts. Lines typically flow out of the store and down the street of any Joe's Pizza location, further proving the store's success.
Bobby Flay has expressed his support and admiration for Joe's Pizza on several occasions. On Season 1, Episode 4 of "The Flay List," Flay selects Joe's Pizza as his favorite spot for a New York slice. In another instance, Flay shared a video to Instagram in which he mentioned Joe's Pizza as one of his favorite restaurants in NYC. Overall, it is clear that this classic pizza establishment has won over the heart, and stomach, of Flay and thousands of other customers.
Scarr's Pizza
Joe's Pizza isn't the only pizza location that has won over Bobby Flay. Located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Scarr's Pizza has been serving all-natural pizza slices since 2016. With waits often stretching to hours long, Scarr's Pizza stands out for its excellent ingredients, natural wine selection, and commitment to sustainability. The exterior of this restaurant may be humble, but that has not stopped fans from naming Scarr's Pizza one of the best slices in the city.
While this restaurant has not yet been featured on one of Flay's shows, Flay would agree that Scarr's Pizza is a top contender for best pizza in the city. Posting on Instagram, Flay stated, "[A] handful of years ago a new 'old school' pizzeria opened on the LES called @scarrspizza They play baller tunes and make baller pizza to go with it." If you are wondering what to order, Flay recommends the jalapeño slice. While the line may deter some customers, Flay urges customers to stick it out. He shares: "Yes, there's a line. Don't think of it as a wait. Think of it as an event.. a small price to pay for the best slice in the best city."
Buddakan
Located in New York City's Meatpacking District, Buddakan is known for its upscale East Asian menu and decadent interior design. Massive paintings and grand chandeliers set the scene at this restaurant, which provides modern Asian cuisine in a 16,000-square-foot multilevel dining room. Each entree is large and meant for sharing, similarly to many of the more traditional Chinese restaurants you may find in NYC's Chinatown.
As a New York native, Bobby Flay grew up going to fancy Chinese restaurants each Sunday night as a family tradition. Flay has named Buddakan a newer favorite of his, stating in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Although Buddakan is obviously newer, it does an amazing job. With the exception of Chinatown, a much more authentic experience, if I want a delicious Peking duck, I go there." The show was featured on Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," where Flay once again sang his praises for this restaurant.
Daniel
Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Daniel has maintained its reputation as one of the city's best restaurants since it opened in 1993. This French restaurant offers a seasonal menu using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Chef-Owner Daniel Boulud, Executive Chef Eddy Leroux, and Executive Pastry Chef Shaun Velez. Also noteworthy is the impressive French wine and champagne program that this historic Park Avenue restaurant provides. The restaurant has been distinguished with one Michelin star, designating the restaurant as having "high-quality cooking."
Bobby Flay loves Daniel, calling it "the ultimate in four-star dining" (via The Hollywood Reporter). In addition to its cuisine, Daniel also holds a sentimental place for the celebrity chef because it was the site of his 2005 marriage to actress Stephanie March. While the couple ended up divorcing in 2015, Daniel was clearly a special enough restaurant for Flay to choose it as his wedding venue.
Masa
While many of Bobby Flay's favorite New York City restaurants are reasonably affordable, the celebrity chef is also known to spend big on a gourmet meal. Masa is the brainchild of Chef Masayoshi Takayama. Originally from Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, Chef Masa is an expert in the precise preparation of sashimi. A meal here will not come cheap; the standard omakase is $750 per person before taxes and the elevated Hinoki Counter Experience is $950 per person before taxes. You can purchase beverages separately or bring your own for a corkage fee of $300 per bottle.
While Masa is not the best choice if you are dining on a budget, Bobby Flay does consider it a must-visit restaurant when he is in New York City. In an interview, he shared that "If you can go once a year, it's just amazing" (via The Hollywood Reporter). The restaurant currently holds three Michelin stars, designating it as "exceptional cuisine." If it is in your budget, Flay feels that this Columbus Circle restaurant is not one you will want to miss.
Morandi
Located in the West Village, Morandi is the brainchild of Keith McNally, who is the restaurateur behind Baltazar, another favorite of Bobby Flay's. This Italian restaurant offers handmade pastas, wholesome entrees, and an extensive wine list. The lively interior feels comforting, and customers enjoy their food for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch services.
For Flay, Morandi is the restaurant he visits more than any of his other favorites in New York City. "It's a long walk from my apartment, but my wife and I like to go for lunch, brunch, or dinner," Flay told The Hollywood Reporter. Like the other picks on this list, Morandi offers fresh ingredients that are skillfully prepared, making it one of the many options Flay recommends seeking out on your next trip to New York City. Whether you are in the mood for pizza, sushi, tacos, or steak, Flay's recommendations give fans endless inspiration when it comes to eating in the Big Apple.
