What Does A Michelin Star Actually Mean?

The annual Michelin Guide is the ultimate handbook for where to get a really good meal. Just one Michelin star is enough to send people clamoring for a reservation or willing to stand in line to eat at one of these establishments. The stars are handed out annually and worldwide, with France currently boasting 625 stars, and Japan a distant second with 414. A Michelin star represents an endorsement from the Michelin guide inspectors (who remain anonymous), and it's an acknowledgment of peak achievement in gastronomy.

Contrary to popular belief, Michelin stars are awarded to the restaurant, not the chef. Even if a head chef leaves the establishment, the star stays. These stars are awarded to the restaurants that offer amazing food at the highest standards, but the process is not restricted to fine dining; a deserving restaurant doesn't need to have white linen tablecloths, waiters in tailcoats, and a 200-page wine list. In fact, one of the oldest pizzerias in Naples, Italy has one Michelin star and the place is cramped and noisy, with waiters and busboys buzzing around, yet there's always a line of diners around the block waiting to get in because the pizza is so good. According to Michelin, that's what it's all about — the food and the customer.