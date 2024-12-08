The Frozen Vegetable Bobby Flay Swears By

Fresh is best when it comes to vegetables. When this food group is in season, it is at its sweetest, crunchiest, and tastiest; however, for Bobby Flay, there is one veggie that's better frozen. The "Throw Down" host revealed in an Instagram post that he prefers frozen peas over fresh. Flay said, "Green peas are one of those things where I have to say, 90% of the time, I like frozen peas better than fresh peas."

That might seem sacrilege, but the cookbook author and chef went on to share his rationale, noting, "Frozen peas are frozen at their very, very peak sweetness. Fresh peas are wonderful, but they become starchy very, very quickly. So if they're not utilized almost immediately ... they just get a little starchy."

This is because the moment peas are picked, the sugar they exude begins to convert to starch, leaving you with peas that are not as sweet as their frozen counterparts. In as little as a day, you may find your fresh peas have become pale and hard and no longer viable for your soup or your pasta with peas and cream sauce.