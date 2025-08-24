7 Best Foods At Costco With Probiotics

In the last few decades, there's been a renewed explosion of popularity around foods that contain probiotics, with the wider public coming to understand in more detail how they can affect your gut and wider health. People began to realise that the microbes in foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, kefir, and miso had a positive effect on the gut microbiome, which then contributed to a range of positive health outcomes. Suddenly, these foods were all the rage, and people were scrambling to stock up on gut-friendly items.

However, for a long time, it felt like you could only get probiotic-rich foods in niche supermarkets or health stores, and not in big retailers like Costco. However, that's far from the truth: Foods containing probiotics have been available in Costco since it first opened its doors, with some of its most popular items also being the ones that may benefit your gut health most. Products like its Greek yogurt, sauerkraut, and buttermilk could all have positive implications for your health — and the good news is you can stock up on them without spending too much money.