The Reasons You Might Want To Drink Buttermilk Straight Up

We all know there are a whole host of very good reasons to incorporate buttermilk into your recipes for the best biscuits, the pancakes of your dreams, and the fluffiest strawberry shortcake (not to mention crispy, perfect fried chicken and creamy mashed potatoes). And while it seems endlessly useful in cooking and baking, are there reasons you might want to drink buttermilk straight? The answer is absolutely, yes. In short: It's tart, refreshing, and seemingly pretty good for you.

Despite the delicious-sounding name, buttermilk isn't butter, nor is it exactly milk. Traditionally, this liquid was the byproduct of churning cream into butter. However, today's widely available buttermilk is mostly fat-free milk fermented with live bacteria (namely lactic acid), which is inoculated in a controlled environment — in some cases, for 16 to 18 hours. This is what gives buttermilk its signature acidic bite. It also contributes qualities in both the flavor and nutrient departments that provide plenty of motivation for making a glass of buttermilk part of your diet. Regardless of whether you opt for the old-school version or the commercially made stuff, there's little doubt that buttermilk is useful for everything from digestion to dehydration.