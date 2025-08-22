Texas Roadhouse Owns This Fast-Casual Restaurant Chain You Should Know More About

Move over, Texas Roadhouse, there's a new kid in town. The iconic steakhouse is riding high as America's favorite chain, but that hasn't stopped it from looking further for its next culinary conquest. Enter Jaggers, a fast-casual restaurant chain that's tipped for success. Jaggers is the brainchild of Texas Roadhouse's late CEO Kent Taylor, who brought his decades of restaurant industry experience to the fore when he spearheaded his new concept. Taylor, who died in 2021, set the wheels in motion for Jaggers before his death, and in the years since his passing it's started to blossom into something really special.

However, Jaggers is still in its infancy, and so we wouldn't blame you for not quite knowing what it is yet. There's also a high possibility that you've never seen a Jaggers near you, given that it's a relatively small chain at the moment. Well, make no mistake: This restaurant is one with big ambitions, and pretty soon, everyone will want to know what the deal is. We're getting ahead of the pack by breaking down exactly what you need to understand about Jaggers, and why you might be dining at one very soon.