The Strange Rumor Surrounding The Discontinued PB Max Bar

Discontinued snacks are often subject to lots of rumors and speculation, especially when they captivate consumers. The PB Max bar, which was created by Mars in 1989 and discontinued between the years of 1992 and 1994, is no exception, as this peanut buttery snack came and went rather quickly. Even more curious is the purported reason for the snack's discontinuation, as debated in a Reddit thread. Per the poster, the candy bar was given the axe because the Mars family apparently dislikes peanut butter.

It appears that this rumor has a basis in the truth, at least according to the book "The emperors of chocolate: inside the secret world of Hershey and Mars." A former executive for Mars explained that the family chose to discontinue the product due to their view of peanut butter, even though the candy bar brought in a whopping $50 million while it was on store shelves. It should be noted that this rumor has never been substantiated by the Mars family or any current employees. Additionally, it's quite curious that the minds behind a successful company would put their preferences over profits when you consider that people still clamor for PB Max online.