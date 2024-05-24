The Discontinued Bug-Themed Popsicle That Delivers '90s Nostalgia

If you grew up in the '90s, Disney animated films were likely a major part of your cultural awakening. But these movies weren't just features at the box office, they were the source material and inspiration for everything from apparel to lip gloss. And of course, when there's widespread love of a marketable piece of art, snacks inevitably will follow.

When beloved sidekicks in "The Lion King", the meerkat-warthog duo known as Timon and Pumbaa, got their own spin-off show in 1995 Nestlé jumped on board to roll out popsicles for which these two grub-loving creatures would have clamored: Bug Pops. They were released under the company's "Cool Creations" line, which also included limited edition movie-themed ice cream cups (Pocahontas with wild berry sprinkles, anyone?). But the major difference here was that these popsicles had a surprise hiding in their core — gummy bugs.

Eating a Bug Pop may not have required a love of actual grubs, but it was a particular and somewhat polarizing snack experience. And it happens to be one I personally enjoyed then, and fondly remember with nostalgia.