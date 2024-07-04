These Discontinued Fruit Drinks Were A '90s Favorite

In the 1990s, colorful juice-based drinks marketed to children were a big deal. It's a sector pioneered by Kool-Aid decades earlier, but by the final years of the 20th century, kids eschewed pitchers of powdered mix-based beverages in favor of individually packaged and portioned containers. Made by food conglomerate General Mills and sold under the brand name of Betty Crocker (who may be a real person) Squeezit didn't come in a little paper box or a pouch like its competitors, but rather in a molded plastic bottle. The container resembled a soda bottle, but it didn't need to be upended to release the sweet, fruity concoction made with 10% actual fruit juice. Kids just had to grab the bottle and squeeze it — hence the catchy name.

Squeezit was a novel product, with many flavors and varieties offered over the years, and it remained a steadfast and refreshing lunchbox and after-school treat. But not long after the calendar flipped over to the 2000s, this '90s favorite disappeared. Here's a look back at the rise, fall, and nostalgic greatness of Squeezit.