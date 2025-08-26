Never Skip This Cleaning Step After Grilling Or You Could Ruin Your Next Meal

It's summertime and you can't wait to show off your grilling skills at the backyard cookout, so you fire up the grill to flip those pork chops slathered with your go-to marinade to make the meat tastier. Everything's going smoothly until you lift the lid and spot a layer of creosote buildup on the grates. You brush it off (again), telling yourself you'll get to it next time. But, let's be honest, there have been more than a few of those next times. You might want to reconsider, because ignoring it doesn't just mess with the flavor of those chops. It could also mean serving up a side of harmful microorganisms: One study (via Good Housekeeping) found the average barbecue grill has more than twice as many germs as the typical toilet seat!

So, cleaning it thoroughly is non-negotiable. If you're wondering how to go about it, there are plenty of ways to keep your grill shiny and clean, but one step you shouldn't skip is scraping the grill with a metal tool. Once that's done, empty the debris collected in the removable ash pan. It's the best way to clear out greasy buildup and give your grill a solid reset before your next cookout.