The Simple Step That Makes Scrubbing Your Grill A Breeze

Nothing is more off-putting than opening the lid of your grill after a season of disuse to find sticky creosote filaments have corrupted your grate. It's an easy mistake, of course — cleaning a grill grate is unglamorous and often difficult. Besides, who can ever be quite sure when grilling season will actually end? Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to keep your grill nice and clean between uses, but there's one trick in particular that might help save you a bit of time and physical exertion down the road: Leave your grill on for some time after you're done cooking. The best way to clean your grill after using it is to literally do nothing.

This method employs incineration; it's like you're cultivating a crispy carcinogenic crematorium for BBQ drippings. If you leave the grill on for the duration of your meal and simply turn it off when you're done eating, you'll find that the next time you go to scrub your grill grate (hopefully with either an onion or even a balled up piece of aluminum), it'll be smooth sailing — or in this case brushing.