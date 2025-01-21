3 Easy Marinades You Need To Remember For Tastier Meat

If you want to make your meat ultra tasty, then you need to add a marinade. Marinades are essential in both adding flavor to the meat and making sure that the texture is nice and tender. Of course, there are countless marinade recipes out there for you to choose from, but it's also a good idea to have a few go-to marinades on hand, especially if you cook often. Lucky for us, an expert on the subject — Fares Kargar, the owner and executive chef of Georgia-based Delbar Restaurant and Bar — shared three easy marinades in an interview with Daily Meal.

Before we go into the ingredients, you need to know the correct ratio of oil to acid — this way, you'll avoid one of the common mistakes people make with marinades. Kargar says for the perfect ratio, "I stick to a 3-to-1 ratio — three parts oil to one part acid," noting that it works best for strong acids like lemon or lime juice. Kargar also says the ratio can be closer to 2:1 for a milder acid like yogurt.

The first go-to marinade you need to know about has a Japanese flavor profile and works best for steak: Toasted sesame oil and, for the acid, rice vinegar. Along with these two ingredients, you'll also want to add soy sauce, grated ginger, scallions, garlic, a splash of sake, and mirin. Kargar explains, "The mildness of rice vinegar balances the umami of soy sauce, while sesame oil adds a rich nuttiness. Mirin sweetens the deal and ties it all together."