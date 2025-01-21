3 Easy Marinades You Need To Remember For Tastier Meat
If you want to make your meat ultra tasty, then you need to add a marinade. Marinades are essential in both adding flavor to the meat and making sure that the texture is nice and tender. Of course, there are countless marinade recipes out there for you to choose from, but it's also a good idea to have a few go-to marinades on hand, especially if you cook often. Lucky for us, an expert on the subject — Fares Kargar, the owner and executive chef of Georgia-based Delbar Restaurant and Bar — shared three easy marinades in an interview with Daily Meal.
Before we go into the ingredients, you need to know the correct ratio of oil to acid — this way, you'll avoid one of the common mistakes people make with marinades. Kargar says for the perfect ratio, "I stick to a 3-to-1 ratio — three parts oil to one part acid," noting that it works best for strong acids like lemon or lime juice. Kargar also says the ratio can be closer to 2:1 for a milder acid like yogurt.
The first go-to marinade you need to know about has a Japanese flavor profile and works best for steak: Toasted sesame oil and, for the acid, rice vinegar. Along with these two ingredients, you'll also want to add soy sauce, grated ginger, scallions, garlic, a splash of sake, and mirin. Kargar explains, "The mildness of rice vinegar balances the umami of soy sauce, while sesame oil adds a rich nuttiness. Mirin sweetens the deal and ties it all together."
Go-to marinades for pork and chicken
When it comes to pork, Fares Kargar recommends a Spanish-inspired marinade that combines olive oil and sherry vinegar. Additionally, you'll need garlic, saffron, smoked paprika, oregano, and cumin. Kargar says, "Sherry vinegar brings bold tanginess that pairs perfectly with Spain's earthy, smoky spices." To try this marinade, integrate it into your next simple seared pork chops to completely upgrade the dish.
Finally, you also need a go-to marinade for chicken dishes. This one has a French flavor profile and pairs light olive oil with either white wine or champagne vinegar. Then, the rest of the ingredient list consists of Dijon mustard, honey, saffron, shallots, rosemary, and thyme. Kargar explains, "White wine vinegar has a crisp acidity that lifts the herbs and mustard for a classic French feel."
Be sure to use this marinade next time you make basic roasted chicken thighs or oven-baked chicken breast to ensure the dish is packed full of delicious flavor. Of course, feel free to adjust these marinade recipes here and there to match your preferences — perhaps you don't love cumin and want to swap it out for another spice, or you're out of honey and need to swap it out for an alternative. However, it's probably best to stick to Kargar's recommendations for both the oil and the acid since those are the key components of any marinade. Regardless of any minor changes you make, be sure to keep to the three-to-one ratio of oil to acid for the best marinade results.